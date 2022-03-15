Zelenskyy Says NATO Is 'hypnotised By Russian Aggression' Over No-fly Zone; Seeks Weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday spoke to European leaders in London via video link and expressed his frustration with North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) over the alliance's refusal to impose a new-fly zone.

Zelenskyy, speaking to leaders of the Joint Expeditionary Force, said that NATO is the strongest alliance in the world but some members of the intergovernmental alliance are "hypnotised by Russian aggression"

He said that we hear a lot of conversations that if NATO imposes a no-fly zone over Ukraine then it could trigger World War III. However, he added that this is allowing Russian troops to bombard peaceful cities and blow up housing blocks, hospitals and schools. He informed that four buildings in the capital city Kyiv were bombarded this morning, which killed dozens of people.

Zelenskyy asks Europe for more weapons

Zelenskyy also told northern European leaders that they could “help yourself by helping us,” as he appealed for more weapons to counter Russia.

He said that the Ukrainian military is rapidly using up weapons and other hardware that western countries have shipped to his country.

He also appealed for a full trade ban on Russia, saying boycotts have not been enough to counter Moscow's advance.

“We have to acknowledge Russia as a rogue state and there has to be a trade embargo with Russia,” Zelenskyy said. “This is something that we need and you need as well, just like the rest of the world, to make sure there is peace in Europe and Ukraine.”

Zelenskyy warned that if Russia is not stopped now, then it will come after other European countries. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson aggressed is a "desperate, desperate moment" and said leaders "must try to do more to support you".

The United Kingdom-led JEF is a group of 10 North Atlantic countries designed to respond quickly to international crises. It includes NATO members such as Britain and the Baltic states, as well as non-NATO countries such as Finland and Sweden.

"We will continue to support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his people – tightening economic sanctions and providing support to help Ukrainians protect themselves from bombardment," Johnson said.