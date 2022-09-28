As the voting for referendum in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine concluded, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for the isolation of Russia. In his virtual address at the United Nations Security Council on September 27, Zelenskyy asserted that Russia's recognition of "sham referenda" and another attempt to annex the region of Ukraine demonstrates that "there is nothing to talk" about with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Calling for additional "tough sanctions against Russia", he stressed that Russia cannot remain a permanent member of the UNSC with veto power and called for its suspension from international organisations.

"Russia's recognition of these sham referenda as allegedly normal, implementation of the so-called “Crimean scenario” and another attempt to annex the territory of Ukraine will mean that there is nothing to talk about with this President of Russia. Annexation is the kind of move that pits him alone against the whole of humanity," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian President accused Russia of implementing a "policy of genocide", threatening with nuclear attack and "despising" UN Charter. He further said that Russia has been ignoring the IAEA's call for de-occupation of the Zaporizhzhia plant, announcing mobilization and organizing referendums in occupied parts of Ukraine. In his speech, Zelenskyy urged UNSC to "act" and stressed that Russia is constantly escalating the situation. Criticising Russia's actions, the embattled President said that Moscow is responding to the proposals for talks with "brutality" in the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv and posing threat to Ukraine and the rest of the world. In his address at the UNSC, he called for providing military and financial assistance to Ukraine to make Russia "lose" the war. The statement of Zelenskyy comes at a time when Russian-occupied regions in Ukraine concluded organising the referendum for accession to Russia. It is to note here that Vladimir Putin announced mobilisation in Russia a day after Moscow occupied regions of Ukraine announced organising referendums to join Russia.

"A state that is implementing a policy of genocide right now, keeping the world one step away from a radiation disaster, and at the same time threatening nuclear strikes cannot remain a permanent member of the UN Security Council with veto power. Russia must be excluded from all international organizations. If such exclusion is complicated by the procedure, its participation must be suspended," Zelenskyy said.

Russia releases preliminary results of referendums

On September 28, Russia released the preliminary results of the referendums on the accession of occupied parts of Ukraine. The voting for referendums was held in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. According to preliminary results, the accession of Donetsk to Russia has been backed by 98.35% and the accession of Luhansk to Russia was supported by 97.83%, TASS reported. As per the results after processing 29% of ballots, 97.79% of people favoured the Zaporizhzhia region's accession to Russia. The results after processing 28% of ballots have indicated that 97.05% of voters backed Kherson's accession to Russia. Meanwhile, the UK Defence Ministry said that Putin might announce the "accession" of Moscow-occupied territories of Ukraine into Russia while addressing both houses of Russia's Parliament on Friday, 30 September. The British Defence Ministry said that Russian leaders "almost certainly hope" that the accession announcement by Putin will be viewed as a "vindication of the special military operation" and "consolidate patriotic support" for the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

