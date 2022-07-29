Zelenskyy Says 'no One Invests More In Terrorism Than Russia'; Seeks Global Legal Action

On Ukrainian statehood day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday reiterated his call for global unity against Russia as he underscored that Moscow invests more in ‘terrorism’ than any other country in the world. Zelenskyy also urged for a legal response to tackle Russia’s investment in terrorism as his war-torn nation sustains over five months of conflict with Russia. In the daily nighttime video address, which Zelenskyy has been posting on social media after every 24 hours of the war, he hailed the US senators for passing a resolution declaring Russia as a ‘state sponsor of terrorism’.

Zelenskyy said, “I also want to thank the American senators who unanimously approved the resolution calling on the US Department of State to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.”

“You can take any day in Ukraine - today or any other after February 24 - to see that no one in the world invests in terrorism more than Russia,” he said adding, “This really needs a legal response at the global level. And there is no rational reason why such a reaction should not occur, particularly in the United States.”

Earlier, the International Churchill Society on Tuesday honoured Zelenskyy with the Winston Churchill Leadership Award. The Ukrainian President expressed gratitude to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and chairman of the non-profit organisation, Laurence Geller. Zelenskyy noted that his entire nation’s efforts are reflected in the award. He said, "This award would not be possible if the entire Ukrainian people had not risen up to defend freedom from the attack of tyranny."

Today Prime Minister @BorisJohnson presented President @ZelenskyyUa with the Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award for incredible courage, defiance and dignity in the face of Putin’s barbaric invasion.



The UK will always #StandWithUkraine 🇬🇧🇺🇦 #ChurchillAward pic.twitter.com/o2uYP9m8LB — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 26, 2022

It was an honour to present my friend President @ZelenskyyUa with the Winston Churchill Leadership Award today.



Volodymyr’s courage, defiance and dignity – all Churchillian qualities – have moved the hearts of millions and stirred a global wave of solidarity. pic.twitter.com/BGZDFenIzU — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 26, 2022

US ‘considering’ designating Russia ‘state sponsor’ of terrorism

After last month, US Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee adopted a measure that would direct the Secretary of State Antony Blinken to designate the Russian Federation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism, Washington is seriously “considering” the issue. In an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said that the matter of declaring Russia a state sponsor of terrorism amid war in Ukraine “requires careful analysis” in relation to the American laws. She said that the US had already imposed a range of measures against Moscow together with Washington’s allies and partners.

“As for declaring Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, we are considering this issue, it requires careful analysis in accordance with American laws. In the meantime, we hold Russia to account for its actions and we continue to do so,” Brink told the media outlet.

