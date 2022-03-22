Zelenskyy Says 'one Person' Must Be Stopped To Save Millions In Fresh Salvo Against Putin

On the 27th day of the continuing Russian invasion, embattled Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Italian Parliament through video regarding the ongoing conflict. He reiterated his appeal seeking immediate stoppage of Russia's aggression in the country, stating that "just one person" must be stopped to save millions of people, indicating Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We need to stop this war as soon as possible, we need to take enemy troops out of Ukraine. Just one person must be stopped to save millions, Ukraine has never sought to start or to be in war," Zelenskyy told the Italian Parliament.

Notably, the international community has strongly condemned Russia's aggression on Ukraine, which began on February 24. Russia has also been subjected to harsh Western and allied sanctions, as well as export limitations. Notably, the economic impact has been exacerbated by an outflow of multinational corporations from Russia.

Furthermore, according to the UN's tally, at least 925 civilians have been slain and another 1,500 people have been injured in Ukraine's conflict. The actual toll, though, is "considerably higher," according to the international agency. Moreover, almost 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine as a result of Russian attacks, revealed the UN refugee agency.

Death of 117 children is the cost of procrastination over Russia: Zelenskyy

Meanwhile, during his address, Ukraine's president stated that 117 children have been slain ever since Russia invaded his country. He described the deaths of over a hundred young people as the "price of the procrastination on pressuring Russia to stop this war." Further emphasising the intensity of the war, Zelenskyy drew numerous parallels between Ukrainian and Italian cities.

"Mariupol is completely destroyed – the city had half a million people, close to what you have in Genoa… imagine a destroyed Genoa, where people are trying to escape, by car or foot. Kyiv has an importance for us like Rome has an importance for you. It now deserves to live in peace, like Rome deserves to live in peace,” Zelenskyy remarked.

He used the event to remind Italian legislators of Ukraine's assistance to Italy during the COVID pandemic and to urge for stronger sanctions against Russia. Following a standing ovation, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi commended Zelenskyy for his "extraordinary" speech, complimenting Ukrainians' "courage and resolve." Draghi further emphasised Italy's "unwavering" support for Ukrainian refugees.

Image: AP