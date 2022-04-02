As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that over 3,000 people were finally evacuated from the besieged port city of Mariupol, the deputy mayor of the city has detailed that it is “totally destroyed”. Mariupol deputy mayor Sergei Orlov told CNN in an interview that while authorities were putting in efforts to evacuate the citizens, the citizens are living underground in bomb shelters and sharing food with each other.

"Today, humanitarian corridors were working in three regions: Donetsk, Lugansk and Zaporizhzhia. We have managed to rescue 6,266 people, including 3,071 people from Mariupol," Zelensky said in a video address early Saturday.

Estimates have suggested that around 100,000 citizens are still in the city, who according to the official, are living “as mouses”. Meanwhile, the local governor in Odesa confirmed on Friday that three missiles struck residential areas which led to casualties.

“All of them are living underground in shelters, bomb shelter in some spaces below, so just to have possibility to survive, not to be killed by airstrikes, by missiles, by shelling,” said Orlov. “They are sharing some food with each other, so it's typical food for a day is a glass of water with … one or two cakes, one glass of soup in the afternoon and also one glass of water and one cake in the evening.”

Detailing the devastation in Mariupol, the city which faced the worst offensive by the Russian military since the war started on February 24, Orlov told the media outlet, “The city is totally destroyed. City is like ruins … we’re upset, not because of infrastructure, but because of people. So we do not know how to help our citizens who are suffering inside the city” while adding, “Russia does not allow to solve any humanitarian issue, to transfer any humanitarian help and to make evacuation of our citizens for many days.”

Evacuation mission launched in Mariupol

The Mariupol official also explained the evacuation mission presently underway in the city. Orlov said, “Once again, I want to clarify, there is no solution to reach Mariupol, either humanitarian help, either evacuate citizens” adding that “We are talking about evacuating Mariupol citizens who are in Berdyansk, who are near Mariupol, nearest villages...who reached Berdyansk themselves either by walking, either on private cars. A lot of Mariupol citizens made evacuation themselves and it's about 30-50,000 Mariupol citizens that are in Berdyansk and nearest villages at the moment."

"So this mission helps us and made possible to evacuate Mariupol citizens from Berdyansk to Zaporizhzhia. It's very good. It's absolutely necessary," he said, noting that 45 buses were evacuated with more than 2,000 citizens, including 710 children, as per the report. Meanwhile, In the latest national address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 6,266 people had been rescued through humanitarian corridors in Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia, including 3,071 from besieged city of Mariupol.

Russian missile hits residential areas in Odesa, claims Ukraine

In a video posted in social media, the local governor Maksym Marchenko stated that three missiles hit a residential area near the Ukrainian southern port city of Odesa on Friday and added that there were casualties. He said, “The enemy has just carried out a strike with three missiles on a settlement” without giving out more information on the number of people who died in Russia’s airstrikes. It is to note here that ever since Russia launched its ‘special’ military operation in Ukraine, Moscow’s forces have repeatedly denied targetting civilians. A claim, refuted by Kyiv.

