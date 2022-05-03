Zelenskyy Says 'Russia Has Forgotten All Lessons From World War II'; Chastises Lavrov

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday stated that Russia has “forgotten all the lesions of World War II” a day after the latter's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov alleged that Adolf Hitler had “Jewish blood” and that “the most ardent anti-Semites are usually Jews”. In the latest daily nightly address, the president of the war-ravaged nation accused the Russian Minister of creating an “anti-Semitic thrust” and forgetting the lessons of World War II.

“Such an anti-Semitic thrust by their minister means Russia has forgotten all the lessons of World War II. Or maybe they never studied those lessons,” Zelenskyy said.

Russian Foreign Minister’s remarks even triggered a furious response from Israel as Foreign Minister Yair Lapid called Lavrov’s comments “unforgivable and outrageous,” adding that “Jews did not murder themselves in the Holocaust.” Taking note of the criticism from Israel, Zelenskyy also said on Monday, “Of course, there is a big scandal in Israel today as regards [to] these words. However, no one hears objections or excuses from Moscow. There is silence”.

“How could this be said on the eve of the anniversary of the victory over Nazism? These words mean that Russia's top diplomat is blaming the Jewish people for Nazi crimes. No words,” Zelensky said.

Russia plans to annex Donetsk and Luhansk by 'mid-May': US

Meanwhile, as the Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate, US and Western officials believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin could formally declare a war on Ukraine as soon as May 9, more than two months after he announced a ‘special’ operation on the neighbouring country. The declaration of war, according to a CNN report, would allow the full mobilisation of Russia’s reserve forces as they attempt to conquer eastern and southern Ukraine. May 9 is also known as Russia’s ‘Victory Day’ as it commemorates the defeat of the Nazis in 1945.

Earlier on Monday, Michael Carpenter, the US ambassador to the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe, said that Washinton has “highly credible” intelligence reports that Russia will try to annex Luhansk and Donetsk “some time in mid-May." There are also indications that Russia could be planning to declare and annex a “people’s republic” in the southeastern city of Kherson, stated the report. Even US State Department Spokesperson Ned price had said on Monday that there is “good reason to believe that the Russians will do everything they can to use” May 9 to promote its agenda.

Image: AP