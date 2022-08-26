The embattled President of war-hit Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Thursday, warned that Russia has put Ukraine and all Europeans in a situation one step away from a radiation disaster. Zelenskyy in his nightly address video said the world narrowly avoided a catastrophe at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, a place that is reportedly being used as a military base for Russian soldiers.

"Today, for the first time in history, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant stopped. The emergency protection of the power units worked-after the last working line of the plant's power return to the Ukrainian power system was damaged by Russian shelling, " Zelenskyy said.

Russia has put Ukraine and all Europeans one step away from a radiation disaster: Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy stated, "Diesel generators were immediately activated to provide energy to the plant itself and to support it after the shutdown. The world must understand what a threat this is: if the diesel generators hadn’t turned on, if the automation and our staff had not reacted after the blackout, then we would already be forced to overcome the consequences of the radiation accident. "Russia has put Ukraine and all Europeans in a situation one step away from a radiation disaster."

He stressed that southern Ukrainian regions, which are under Russia's control, are already in a state of humanitarian disaster. "Russia has brought degradation to our land, which has never been seen here. All this was simply impossible before the occupation. But this is the essence and pride of the modern Russian state: it is capable of only one thing—making the worst possible," he added.

He further assured Ukrainians that their government is doing everything possible to prevent an emergency-like situation, but he reiterated that this is not possible with Ukraine's effort alone and that international pressure is needed to force Russia to immediately step back from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. He said the IAEA and other international organisations must act much faster than they’re acting now.

Zelenskyy discusses the situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP with Joe Biden

Sharing the details of his conversation with US President Joe Biden, the Ukrainian President asserted that he is doing everything so that the world knows every detail of the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. "I discussed it in depth with President of the United States of America, Biden, today." "I am grateful to him for understanding and fully supporting the need to return the plant under Ukrainian control and provide for IAEA access immediately," he said.

Image: AP/Representative