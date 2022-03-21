Zelenskyy Says Russia Mulling 'final Solution' To Ukraine Issue; Draws WWII Comparison

Accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to carry out the "final solution" against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Moscow is using the famous "Nazi term" as it had previously used for its planned genocide of 6 million Jews during World War II. Zelenskyy who was speaking to Israel's Parliament on the Russian invasion on Sunday, also compared the current state of the Ukrainians to the genocide of Jews and further stated that it is the same situation as it was for them during WWII.

“You remember it and will never forget it for sure. But you should hear what is coming from Moscow now. They are saying the same words now: ‘final solution.’ But this time it’s about us, about the Ukrainian question", he said.

Further comparing the present situation with World War II, Zelenskyy added that Russia is carrying out complete destruction of the people, state, culture, and even the country's name through its ongoing activities.

Ukraine calls upon Israel to take a final stand against Russia

The Ukrainian President also called upon Israel to take a strong stand against Russia through an emotional appeal in the parliament. Israel which has recently emerged as a key mediator between both countries was asked by Zelenskyy to finally take sides and further follow the cue of its western allies by imposing sanctions and providing arms to Ukraine.

Making frequent references to the Holocaust as he was trying to draw support, he said, "You saw Russian missiles hit Kyiv, Babyn Yar. You know what kind of land it is. More than 100,000 Holocaust victims are buried there. There are ancient Kyiv cemeteries. There is a Jewish cemetery. Russian missiles hit there."

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Zelenskyy through his series of multiple addresses to International leaders has evoked historical events. Earlier during his address in the US Congress, he had recalled the tragedy of Pearl Harbor and also the 9/11 terror attacks with a bid to seek more help from the United States in Ukraine's fight against Russia.

Notably, following Russia's military actions in Ukraine, Israel has till now supplied tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and is also set to open a special field hospital in western Ukraine later this week. However, it has rejected pleas to provide arms or impose sanctions against Russia or its oligarchs noting that some of whom are Jewish and have strong ties to Israel.

Image: AP