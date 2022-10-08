Zelenskyy Says Russia Preparing Its Society For Possible Use Of Nukes: 'Very Dangerous'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Friday, said that the Kremlin might have begun “preparing the society” for the use of nuclear weapons, and refused to have urged strikes on Russia. In a conversation with BBC on Friday at Kyiv’s President's office, Zelenskyy said that Russian officials have started “to prepare their society. That's very dangerous. They are not ready to do it, to use it (nuclear weapons). But they begin to communicate. They don't know whether they'll use or not use it. I think it's dangerous to even speak about it."

"What we see is that Russia's people in power like life and thus I think the risk of using nuclear weapons is not that definite as some experts say, because they understand that there is no turning back after using it, not only the history of their country, but themselves as personalities,” he continued.

Zelenskyy further refused having called for strikes on Russia and said that his previous Ukrainian remark in an online event on Thursday had been wrongly translated. "You must use preventive kicks," he said, talking about sanctions, "not attacks.”

The remark was criticized by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who misunderstood it as "an appeal to start yet another world war", and by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who said that it was proof of why Moscow's decision to launch its operation in Ukraine was right. "After that translation, they [the Russians] did their way, how it's useful for them, and began to retranslate it in other directions,” Zelenskyy stated.

Russia's nuclear threat looms all over the world

Recently, Ukraine’s troops have taken back control of regions that were previously captured by Russian forces. Kyiv believes that to counter this, Moscow has annexed Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhia. While Russian President Vladimir Putin and some key Russian officials have reportedly considered the idea of using tactical nuclear weapons to protect the annexed Ukrainian areas, Western officials say that there is no proof of it so far.

Zelenskyy’s recent interview with BBC came hours after US President Joe Biden called Russia’s nuclear threat a move that brings the globe closer to "Armageddon" than ever before. For him, the nuclear threat is a "risk for the whole planet,” and is widely evident through Russia’s recent possession of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. According to him, about 500 Russian soldiers were stationed at the plant, although Ukrainian workers continue to operate the facility.