Zelenskyy Says Russian Aggression Against Ukraine 'disrupting' International Food Market

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for greater determination and cooperation from the international community to stop aggressive actions that are disrupting the global food market. He was giving a speech at the Conference of Ministers of Agriculture in Berlin, as per a report from Ukrainska Pravda. Zelenskyy highlighted the issue of over 100 ships carrying food being blocked from undergoing inspection by Russian representatives in Turkey, causing delays that lead to rising prices in Europe and increasing threats of social instability in Asia.

"Just now, when the discussions in this forum are ongoing, more than a hundred ships that are carrying food are standing in a queue near the Bosphorus [Strait – ed.]. Why? Because they have to undergo an inspection, and the Russian representatives in Turkey are blocking this inspection. The ships are detained for weeks. For Europe, this means rising prices. For Asia, this means a growing threat of social instability. For Africa, for countries like Ethiopia or Sudan, this means empty tables for thousands and thousands of families," were Zelenskyy's exact words.

He particularly pointed out that the Russian aggression and actions to block Ukrainian food exports have halved the supply of food that Ukraine used to export before the full-scale invasion of Russia. Zelenskyy stated that this has resulted in at least 200 million people in different countries on three continents (Africa, Asia, and Europe) not having access to food. In order to combat these issues, President Zelenskyy called on countries to join the "Grain from Ukraine" initiative and the initiative to create food hubs in African countries. He also urged the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula. He said that these actions are necessary to stop any nation that blockades the sea and destroys food supply chains and to bring to 'justice any tyrant' who tries to make famine an instrument of his policy.

Why is Ukraine important for the international food market?

Ukraine is a significant player in the global food market, particularly in the production of grains such as wheat, barley, and corn. According to data from the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service, in the 2020/2021 marketing year, Ukraine was the world's third-largest exporter of corn and the fifth-largest exporter of wheat. In terms of barley, it ranked sixth in the world. In terms of the specific impact on the global food market, the disruption of Ukraine's food exports as a result of Russian aggression has had a significant impact on the availability and prices of grains in the international market.

In addition to grains, Ukraine is also a major exporter of sunflower oil, which is a key ingredient in many food products. It is the world's second-largest exporter of sunflower oil, accounting for about 20% of global exports in the 2019/2020 marketing year. Ukraine plays a critical role in the global food market, particularly in the production and export of grains and sunflower oil. Any disruption to its food exports can have a significant impact on the availability and prices of these food items in the international market.