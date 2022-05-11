Zelenskyy Says Russian Forces Have Been Pushed Out From Four Villages Near Kharkiv

Russia's objectives in eastern Ukraine have been thwarted by Ukraine's resistance as it was announced that the Russian forces have been pushed out of four villages surrounding the large northeastern city of Kharkiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has been successful in pushing the Russian forces out of the surrounding areas of Kharkiv. Zelenskyy lauded the claimed territory advances in his video message, saying that he is grateful to all of the protectors who are fighting back and exhibiting absolutely superhuman strength to repel the invaders' army.

However, the President also cautions his people to not propagate excessive emotions as they should not create an environment where triumphs are expected weekly, if not daily. He continued by stating that Ukraine's Armed Forces are doing everything possible to liberate the country and its people and claimed that all cities, which are under Russian occupation right now including Kherson, Melitopol, Berdyansk, Mariupol and others must be liberated.

Tetiana Apatchenko, a press secretary for the major Ukrainian unit in the region stated that four villages north of Kharkiv were recaptured by Russian troops in recent days, according to media reports. Since the beginning of the war, Russia has been attacking Kharkiv and its surroundings.

Russian forces continue to attack the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol

In the meanwhile, the Russian forces continue to attack the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol in the south, attempting to take the final bastion of Ukrainian resistance in the besieged city, where Ukraine claims tens of thousands of people have died during the Russian siege of two months. Hundreds of citizens have been evacuated from the steelworks in recent days, but an advisor to Mariupol's mayor, Petro Andryushchenko, claims that at least 100 still remain.

Ukraine destroyed 12 Russian tanks and 19 armoured vehicles

On Tuesday, Ukraine claimed that its armed forces in the Donbas destroyed 12 Russian tanks and 19 armoured vehicles, as well as shot down three planes, according to mead reports. Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine first thought victory would be achieved by Russian troops withdrawing to positions they held prior to the invasion.

Image: AP