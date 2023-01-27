Zelenskyy Says Russian Missiles Being Launched The 'reason For More Weapons' For Ukraine

Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Thursday, January 26, asserted that the Russian missile launched against the Ukrainian cities is an important argument why his military needs more weapons. In a video address, Zelesnkyy said that “every Russian missile against our [Ukrainian] cities, every Iranian drone used by terrorists is an argument why we need more weapons. Only weapons neutralize terrorists." Zelenskyy's remarks came as Russian forces launched a barrage of missiles across several Ukrainian cities and the air alert was activated across many regions.

“Today, we withstood another massive missile strike by terrorists," said Zelesnkyy, referring to the recent barrage of missiles launched by the Russian forces on Ukrainian soil. "A strike that fully confirms everything we have been talking about with our partners both yesterday and since the beginning of our diplomatic marathon," he stressed, adding that the West must supply the advanced weaponry to counter the offensive.

Russian attacks 'can only be stopped with adequate weapons': Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy labelled Russia as a "terrorist state", as he said that the attacks on his country can only be stopped with adequate weapons. "The terrorist state will not understand anything else,” he asserted. Without formally naming the F-16 fighter jets, Zelesnkyy said that his forces need more weapons to make gains on the battlefield. "Weapons that protect our skies," he also stressed, indicating the demand for supplying the warplanes that the US has long stalled fearing a direct confrontation.

Ukraine's President also called for more sanctions against Russia, stating that political and economic measures are needed to weaken Russia's President Vladimir Putin's resolve and his war machine. "We need to work even harder to establish a tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine," Zelenskyy noted, pushing for war crime investigations to hold invading Russian troops accountable.

Zelesnkyy hailed the air defense systems provided to Ukraine by the Western allies, as well as the professionalism of Ukraine's warriors. "We managed to shoot down most of the Russian missiles and Shaheds [using the air defense systems] provided to Ukraine," he maintained.

Ukraine's President called for the expansion of the "tank coalition" that already includes at least 12 countries. Zelenskyy appealed to more NATO nations to step up the tank supply to strengthen Ukraine's military's ground offensive against the Russians. He furthermore thanked the nations, including Germany for accelerates the delivery of the heavy tanks, and other military aid, adding that these countries must also "increase sanctions pressure" on Moscow.