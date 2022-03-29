Zelenskyy Says Russian Oligarch Roman Abramovich 'trying To Help' Ukraine Amid Invasion

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed that Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who is the owner of a football league club, Chelsea has been attempting to assist Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. On Sunday, the Ukrainian President stated that Abramovich had attempted to help Ukraine and said that he may be useful in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. He further said that as far as he is aware, Abramovich was assisting Ukraine with the humanitarian issue with the humanitarian convoy carrying people out of Mariupol.

As per the reports of Business Insider, Zelenskyy acknowledged that the attempts to evacuate residents of Mariupol was a failure as the city was severely devastated by Russian bombardment, which failed the numerous attempts of evacuation. Ukraine has said that Russia shelled the convoy but Moscow blamed Kyiv for it.

Russian businessmen have expressed an interest in assisting Ukraine

Zelenskyy further stated that other Russian businessmen have expressed an interest in assisting Ukraine. He stated that Abramovich and other businessmen have sent plenty of signals promising assistance. Some of the businesses, he said, are even prepared to rebuild Ukraine after the war. He also stated that they said they were willing to provide money and relocate their firms to Ukraine if sanctions could be avoided.

He was questioned why Abramovich and others were allegedly making such offers, to which he stated that he is sure they are not coming from a patriotic point of view and because the situation is so critical right now, they are seeking a solution, according to Business Insider. He also claimed that some of the businesses wish to remain anonymous and stated that they are prepared to help Ukraine's army. It was unclear whether any assistance had been given by them as of now.

Many Russian oligarchs have been sanctioned by the West

Many Russian oligarchs have been sanctioned by the West after Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24. Earlier the United Kingdom sanctioned Roman Abramovich for his association with Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, his name does not appear on the Biden administration's current list of sanctions imposed by Russia, according to Bestinau. Janet Yellen, the Treasury Secretary, confirmed his exclusion from the list of US-sanctioned billionaires last week.

Image: AP