Zelenskyy Says Russian Troops Must Leave Zaporizhzhia NPP 'without Any Condition'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday accused Russia of nuclear 'blackmail' over the attack on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and called for new sanctions to be imposed in response to it. In his evening video address, he said that the invading Russian forces must leave the Zaporizhzhia NPP and its surrounding regions immediately without any conditions. “Russia does not stop its blackmail in and around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Provocative shelling of the NPP territory continues," he said.

Zelenskyy further highlighted the fact that the occupants are bombarding adjacent towns and cities while hiding inside the factory. The Ukrainian President stressed that Russian forces are hiding weapons and equipment inside the plant's facilities, further referring to Zaporizhzhia NPP as ‘mined’.

Stressing that all these clearly demonstrate that Russia is ignoring the security requests of the 42 nations, including 15 members of the European Union, who asked for Russia to withdraw its soldiers from the facility, he stated: “If a terrorist state allows itself to completely ignore the demands of the international community, especially on such a sensitive topic, this clearly indicates the need for immediate action."

In addition to this, the Ukrainian leader warned that the European Union, Turkey, Georgia, as well as other nations from distant regions may all be impacted by any radiation accident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. If Russia's activities result in a disaster, those who have been silent thus far could also be affected, he said.

Zelenskyy said UN and IAEA have been informed about the situation of Zaporizhzhia NPP

In his speech, Zelenskyy said that the United Nations and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the two international bodies with the highest authority, have previously been informed of this concern. “Of course, Russian nuclear blackmail is also discussed between states. There is a corresponding statement from the ministers of foreign affairs of the G7. They clearly understand that Russia is responsible for this nuclear crisis,” he said.

However, Zelenskyy emphhasised that they must go beyond debates and demands to enact fresh, severe sanctions against Russia, Rosatom, and the terrorist state's whole nuclear sector.

According to Zelenskyy, for many years, the world has fought for effective oversight of all nuclear material use and radiation protection. "And if the world is no longer strong enough or determined enough to defend one nuclear plant, then the world loses," he said.

Meanwhile, At least 42 nations, including the European Union, on Sunday demanded that Russia remove its troops from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Facility. They underlined that the war in the region would endanger the safety and make it more difficult for the plant to run properly. In a statement that was published on the website of the EU delegation to international organisations in Vienna, a number of nations—including Norway, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Georgia, Moldova, North Macedonia, and Turkey—made an appeal for the Russian invading troops to leave the area immediately.

