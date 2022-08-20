Zelenskyy Says Some EU Nations May Face 'tragic Summer' If Russian 'blackmail' Continues

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the restoration of full security at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and Enerhodar can start with a mission to the plant. Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian diplomats, partners of Ukraine, representatives of the United Nations, and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have been working on the details of the mission that will visit the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia.

In his nightly video address on August 19, Zelenskyy stressed that this summer might be one of the "most tragic of all time" for various European nations if Russia continues to "blackmail with radiation."

Notably, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been seized by Russia shortly after Russian forces started an offensive in Ukraine on February 24. The statement of Zelenskyy comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for more than 160 days. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has underscored that the world energy market will not be stable until Russia remains in the European and global markets. He stressed that Europe must establish its energy systems to stop the import of energy from Russia to "calmly go through winter."

Further, Zelenskyy claimed that people in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and all the cities of Donbas face "constant brutal shelling" by Russian forces. He asserted that Ukraine will respond to all the strikes and find the identity of "every occupier" who gives orders to carry out strikes at Ukrainian cities.

"The sooner everyone in Europe prepares their energy systems to exist without any supply of energy carriers from Russia, the sooner they will be able to calmly go through any winter," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in the nightly video address.

Ukraine agrees with UN for IAEA mission to Zaporizhzhia NPP

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian President stated that Ukraine has agreed with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the "parameters" of a possible visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. He made the remarks in a joint press briefing with UN Chief Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Lviv on August 18.

Zelenskyy said that Russia's "nuclear blackmail" in Zaporizhzhia NPP was discussed during the trilateral meeting. He called on Russia to immediately withdraw its troops from the nuclear power plant. Further, the President accused Moscow of deliberately putting everyone on the "brink of global radiation."

"The parameters of a possible IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant were agreed with the UN Secretary-General in a legal way through the territory free from the occupiers," Zelenskyy said at the press briefing.

Image: AP