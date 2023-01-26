Ukraine's President Vlodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected the prospect of peace negotiations with Russia. In an interview with Britain's Sky news, the Ukrainian president said that Russia does not want any negotiations as it does not want peace. Speaking with the British journalist, Zelenskyy said that he is convinced Ukraine is just the first step for Russia and Putin has ambitions to attack other countries, as per a report from Newsweek.

Ukraine has proposed a 10 point peace plan, which includes Russian troops withdrawing from Ukraine. Russia has rejected this peace plan. When Zelenskyy was asked if a face to face meeting will help in ending the conflict, he responded by saying "It is not interesting for me. Not interesting to meet, not interesting to speak". "For me he is nobody, nobody," the Ukrainian president added. Zelenskyy said that Putin is a man who says one thing and does another.

Fear of Russian spring offensive

As the winter snow melts in eastern Europe, the fear that Russia is preparing for a spring offensive, is rising. There is also a speculation that Russia might go ahead with a second mobilisation effort. The partial mobilisation occurred in September. Russia has denied this speculation but Ukraine isn't taking any chances. Ukraine is preparing for the prospect of a second offensive by seeking armour i.e. battle tanks from western nations. Several western nations, including Germany, have agreed to provide Ukraine with battle tanks. However, the thing that must be on the mind of Ukrainian military planners is how soon these tanks will reach Ukraine.

Russia has said that armament supply to Ukraine will be legitimate targets. In other words, Moscow is warning western nations that the battle tanks they send to Ukraine will be targeted. Dmitry Peskov said that the tanks "burn like all the rest". Until this point in the war, Russia has failed to accurately target Ukraine's supply lines, because the flow of western weapons to Ukraine has continued without much of a hindrance. US President Joe Biden has said that the US is "also giving Ukraine the parts and equipment necessary to effectively sustain these tanks in battle".