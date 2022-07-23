In wake of a deal made with Russia on Friday to unblock supplies, the President of war-torn Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that his nation had around $10 billion worth of grain available for sale. In his late night address on Friday, Zelenskyy continued by saying that following the completion of what he called a significant contract, almost 20 million tons of the produce from the previous year will be exported.

"First. About 20 million tonnes of last year's grain harvest will be exported. And also it will be possible to sell this year's harvest – and it is already being harvested. These are the incomes of farmers, the entire agricultural sector and the state budget. These are jobs. These are funds for next year's sowing season," he said, while adding that "We now have approximately $10 billion worth of grain."

He further said that there is a chance to stop the severity of the food crisis provoked by Russian invasion. "There is a chance to prevent a global catastrophe – a famine that could lead to political chaos in many countries of the world, in particular in the countries that help us."

President Zelenskyy made these remarks after Kyiv and Moscow each signed their own grain export agreements, clearing the path for the transport of millions of tons of vitally needed Ukrainian grain. With the presence of the United Nations and Turkey, the event took place on Friday in Istanbul in the attendance of Oleksandr Kubrakov, the minister of infrastructure for Ukraine, and Sergey Shoigu, the minister of defence for Russia. Along with them, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar were present, as per the media report.

Russia and Ukraine inked separate grain export deal

The agreement, according to reports, would allow Ukraine to resume grain shipments from the Black Sea to foreign markets. Furthermore, Russia would start exporting grains and fertilisers, putting an end to a debate that had threatened the security of the world's food supply.

The deal signed by Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine under UN auspices, according to Guterres, creates a road for commercial food exports from Ukraine to the Black Sea. He added that I t will assist in saving millions of people from a global food crisis calamity. "It is a beacon of hope, possibility & relief," he said on Twitter.

The UN chief also complimented Russia and Ukraine for overcoming obstacles and putting disagreements aside to pave the way for a strategy that would benefit the interests of all parties. Further, taking to Twitter, Guterres said, “The Black Sea Grain Agreement signed today took immense effort & commitment by all sides. It must be fully implemented - because the world desperately needs it to tackle the global food crisis.”

As per a media report, the grain corridor deal would allow for the transfer of at least 25 million tons of grain to international markets. A person familiar with the negotiations stated that it has been anticipated that approximately 80 ships carrying supplies that have been stopped at Ukrainian ports would go unhindered due to the agreement, as per media reports. “According to our estimates, this will allow delivery to world markets in the coming weeks after the launch of this mechanism markets of about 25 million tons of grain," TASS reported, citing an official.

