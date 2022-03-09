Fighting Russia tooth and nail, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday released a video marking the 14th day of the war. In the video, Zelenskyy highlighted how Russia just had equipment while Ukraine had people as well. He added how Russia was fighting with the motive to 'attack, abuse and kill' while Ukraine had real desires of 'clearing the state of enemies and renew the land'.

"Everything is in our hands. We withstood and inspired the whole world with our determination. There is no part in the world where people are not aware of the heroism with which the Ukrainians defended their land. Even when we are not supported, they know well what we have achieved and they feel what else we will achieve if we save the country; if we maintain unity, "Zelenskyy said in the video.

The video comes as Russia's offensive in Ukraine completes a fortnight. As of Tuesday, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has pegged the number of civilians killed at 474. It said that another 861 injured civilians had been confirmed as of Tuesday.

Not to forget, more than two million people have now fled Ukraine because of the Russian invasion, according to the United Nations. United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has called it the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War Two. Refugees have fled to neighbouring countries- like Poland (1,204,000), Hungary (191,000), Slovakia (141,000), Moldova (83,000), Romania (82,000), Russia (99,300) and Belarus (453), as per UNHCR.

Russia says 'some progress' made in talks with Ukraine

Earlier in the day, Russia stated that talks with Ukraine had made 'some progress' after the two sides held their 3rd round of negotiations in Belarus. Addressing a press brief, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova shared that negotiations with officials from Kyiv to resolve the conflict were making 'headway' and underscored that Moscow's troops had been not been asked to 'topple' the Ukrainian government.

"Some progress has been made," Maria Zakharova said during a press briefing. She added that the Russian military had not been tasked to "overthrow the current government."

Earlier, Ukraine President's advisor and a member of the Ukraine delegation, Mykhailo Podolyak stated that 'small progress' in the logistics of humanitarian corridors in Ukraine was noted. He further mentioned that the political block of the settlement along with a ceasefire and security guarantees continued to be the 'main focus' of the meeting.

Image: Instagram