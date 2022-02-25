After Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his country has been left on its own to fight this war. This comes as the Kremlin launched a large-scale invasion that claimed the lives of about 130 Ukrainians on the first day. A war situation erupted after Russia decided to recognize two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered its army to launch a “peacekeeping operation” into the area.

In a video address to the nation, Volodymyr Zelensky said, "We have been left alone to defend our state".

"Who is ready to fight alongside us? I don't see anyone. Who is ready to give Ukraine a guarantee of NATO membership? Everyone is afraid," he further added.

Zelensky informed that since the start of the attack on early Thursday, 137 Ukrainians including military personnel and civilians, had been reported dead. While over 316 people are left injured.

Russia in Kyiv

Ukraine's president said that Russian "sabotage groups" had entered the capital Kyiv, and urged the city's citizens to remain vigilant and observe a curfew.

The president added that despite Russia identifying him as 'target number one', he and his family choose to remain in Ukraine.

"They want to destroy Ukraine politically by taking down the head of state," Zelensky said.

It was learned that as Ukraine’s military continues to mount a defense, at least two Russian Ka-52 attack helicopters were downed near Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.

Russia-Ukraine war

On Thursday, February 24, Russia launched attacks on major cities and airports across Ukraine, shelling more than a dozen cities and towns, including outside of Kyiv. Russian troops at once moved across the Ukrainian border in multiple regions. They then landed in the port city of Odessa in the south and crossed the eastern border into Kharkiv, the second-largest city. The troops were then reported moving into an area north of Kyiv, advancing on Chernihiv, about 80 miles away.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has declared martial law, meaning that the military takes temporary control, and has further cut diplomatic ties with Russia.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has repeatedly appealed to President Putin to stop the military operation in Ukraine and said, "The present military offensive in Ukraine is wrong. It is against the UN Charter. It is unacceptable but it is not irreversible". It is to be noted that India's stand on the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis is neutral and the country hopes for a peaceful solution to the conflict.

Joining many other world leaders who have condemned the invasion, NATO secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg said, "This is a deliberate, cold-blooded and long-planned invasion".

(With AFP input)

(Image: AP)