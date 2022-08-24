As the war between Russia and Ukraine goes unabated, with Ukrainian troops showing tough resilience against invaders, embattled President Zelenksyy on Wednesday said that Ukraine is not ready for a "ceasefire". While addressing the press conference following the Second Summit of the Crimea Platform in Kyiv, Zelenksyy said he do not want to repeat the mistake made in the Minsk agreement, which led to the loss of Ukrainian territories, per the press release published by the President's official website.

"At the point where we are, we are not ready for a ceasefire. We explained that there will be no Minsk-3, Minsk-5, or Minsk-7. We will not play these games; we have lost parts of our territories this way. And everyone understands this very well. Everyone heard it from us. because it is a trap. We understand that" reiterated Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy's reason for denying ceasefire

Zelenskyy stressed that if Ukraine signs a ceasefire, then the regime could drag on for years, leaving the war-battered country without part of the territories in the south and having no access to the sea. He also stated that Moscow may again start hostilities after some time, attempting to seize Mykolaiv and Odesa, as well as capture Kyiv. The longer the war continues, the more expensive it will be for the world and for Russia itself, said Zelenksyy, stressing that Russian invaders are continuously killing Ukrainian citizens who are defending their country.

"Russia, with daily attacks, breakthroughs, advances, and retreats accompanied by bloody murder and violence, tells us all that they do not see any negotiations. And we explain that everything they did shows that they are not thinking about any dialogue and have never thought about it," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"For us, the cost is the greatest, because people die. Someone in Europe has already sensed it. Other parts of the world don't feel it yet, but the blockade of the Black Sea coast says there could be famine, and they will feel it. Someone in Asia still doesn't feel it either. It will be a little bit later. The highest price will be for Russia. Unfortunately, later than everyone else, but 100% because the price will be historic," he said. He further noted that the destruction caused by the war can be reduced by speeding up its end. Zelenskyy concluded by saying, "If everyone in the world is pragmatic and we move from the language of emotions and humanity to money, then it is cheaper to end this war earlier. Ending earlier means giving us weapons. This is a very simple formula."

Image: AP