Zelenskyy Says Ukrainian Troops From Azovstal Must Return Home As Part Of Prisoners Swap

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on May 21 that Ukrainian troops from Azovstal must return home as part of a prisoner exchange. Zelenskyy stated at a press conference that the Mariupol defenders who were withdrawn from the Azovstal plant, which had been blocked by Russian troops, should be exchanged, European Pravda reported.

Zelenskyy stated that he had asked the leaders of other countries "dozens or hundreds of times" for weapons to help Mariupol and its defenders. However, as military means were ineffective, Ukraine was forced to rely on diplomacy. It is worth noting here that Russian troops blocked Mariupol on March 1. Mariupol defenders have been stalled at the Azovstal plant since the end of April.

Following a nearly three-month siege that reduced much of the Mariupol to a smouldering ruin, Russia claimed to have taken the important port city on May 20 in what would be the biggest triumph in its war with Ukraine. Russia also appeared to start a big offensive in the Donbas province of Luhansk to grab the last remaining Ukrainian-held territory. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy sought a formal deal with Ukraine's allies to compensate Russia for the damage its forces committed during the war.

'Russia seeking to destroy as much of Ukraine's infrastructure as possible'

According to Zelenskyy, Russia is seeking to destroy as much of Ukraine's infrastructure as possible, and a pact like this would show countries considering aggressive acts that they will be held accountable. The Ukrainian president further added that, such a pact would result in Russian funds and property being confiscated in signatory countries.

He said, in a video address, "We invite partner countries to sign a multilateral agreement and create a mechanism ensuring that everybody who suffered from Russian actions can receive compensation for all losses incurred."

As the brutal war entered day 87, Russia intensified its offensive to take Ukrainian territory for separatists. On May 21, Russian forces shelled a riverside city in what appeared to be the start of a major offensive to retake the last remaining Ukrainian-held territory in a province it claims for separatists. Russian soldiers started a major artillery barrage against Sievierodonetsk, one of the last Ukrainian-held bastions in Luhansk, one of two southeastern provinces Moscow and its proxies describe as sovereign states, according to Ukrainian officials.