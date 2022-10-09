Zelenskyy Says Ukrainian Troops Involved In Fierce Battle Around The City Of Bakhmut

Amid the intense Russia-Ukraine war, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a fierce battle is ongoing around the city of Bakhmut situated in the eastern Donetsk region. "We are holding positions in Donbas, in particular in the Bakhmut direction, where now it is very, very hard, very tough fighting," Zelenskyy stated while addressing the nation on Saturday. as quoted by CNN.

The President of Ukraine also thanked the troops stationed in the city as it is being defended by Ukrainian forces against a Russian advance. “Today, I would like to once again mention our soldiers from the Kholodnyi Yar 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade for their courage and sustained power in this direction.” The 93rd Independent Kholodnyi Yar Mechanized Brigade is a formation of Ukraine's Ground Forces.

Annexation of Ukrainian regions intensify the war

The war between Russia and Ukraine intensified after Moscow announced the annexation of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine. Furthermore, the war indicates a new phase after Kyiv dealt a big blow to Russia’s grip after recapturing 2,400 square kilometres of territory in the country’s southern region of Kherson, reported CNN.

The Deputy head of the Ukrainian President's office Kyrylo Tymoshenko stated that 61 settlements had been liberated in the Beryslav district and 06 settlements in the Kherson district. He further informed that the evacuation of civilians continued amid massive destruction to key infrastructure in towns like Vysokopillia, Osokorivka, and Arkhanhelske, all of which saw weeks of heavy fighting and shelling.

Ukraine's counteroffensive proving fruitful in Kherson

Since the beginning of a counteroffensive by the Ukrainian forces, Ukraine has tasted steady progress in the Kherson region. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the counteroffensive by his military in his evening address on Tuesday.

“The Ukrainian army is making a rather fast and powerful advance in the south of our country in the course of the ongoing defensive operation," Zelenskyy iterated in his evening address. He added, “Our warriors do not stop. And it is only a matter of time before we will expel the occupier from all our land.”

Meanwhile, 17 people were reportedly killed and 40 others injured after a rocket struck Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region on Saturday. Acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhia Anatoly Kurtev informed that in the attack, five houses were destroyed and apartment buildings were damaged, reported CNN.