As the battle over Kyiv’s sovereignty entered Day 37 on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the road to get “everything they wanted '' was difficult and the country could see more battles ahead. Last week, the Kremlin announced that it would withdraw its forces from the capital city of Kyiv and Chernihiv following negotiations in Istanbul. Later, Zelenskky said that Kremlin troops were not withdrawing but re-positioning for a wider attack.

On Thursday, the embattled President highlighted that the situation in the country's south as well as seperatist held Donbas region remained extremely difficult . “There will be battles ahead. We still need to go down a very difficult path to get everything we want,” he said in a late-night video address. Elaborating on the conditions of the besieged city of Mariupol, he said that Russians were building up forces there. Notably, Russian troops foiled an attempt to deliver aid to the southern port city, Ukraine said on Friday.

Powerful strikes in Donbas

In his routine night address, the embattled President said that Kremlin forces were planning powerful strikes in Donbas, Kharkiv and Mariupol. He also stressed that Vladimir Putin was deploying forces from Georgia to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops conducted air strikes on oil depots in Russian cities of Belgorod and Gladkov. Confirming the same, the governor of the region in his Telegram channel said, "The emergency services went to the place of fire, measures are being taken to eliminate it". He also said that at least two people have been injured without naming the reason behind the fire.

Ukrainian troops also achieved some military success in regaining grounds back home. On Friday, Ukrainian authorities have now claimed that its military forces have liberated five settlements from Russian control. The Ukrainian Ground Forces Command reported on Telegram that Ukrainian Air Assault Forces, along with other defensive forces units in the southern Zaporizhia area, have taken control of Zatyshshia, Malynivka, Vesele, Zelenyi Hai, as well as Chervone from Russian occupation.

