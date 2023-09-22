Zelenskyy Secures $325 Million Aid For Ukraine After Meeting Biden At White House

A meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden at the White House came to fruition on Thursday after the latter announced a hefty military package. Biden confirmed that he would be sending over an additional $325 million in aid to Ukraine.

According to NBC News, the package consists of cluster bombs, anti-tank weapons, air defense systems, and other equipment required to battle Russian attacks. Announcing the package, the president said that Washington remains focused on boosting Kyiv's air defense capabilities as winter approaches.

"Today I approved the next tranche of U.S. security assistance to Ukraine including more artillery, more ammunition, more anti-tank weapons and next week, the first U.S. Abrams tanks will be delivered to Ukraine. We also focused on strengthening Ukraine’s air defense capabilities to protect the critical infrastructure that provides heat and light during the coldest and darkest days of the year," he said.

Zelenskyy visits Washington to shore up support

The 80-year-old made the announcement during Zelenskyy's ongoing visit to the US, which includes partaking in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and addressing the parliament to seek continued support for his war-torn nation. Expressing gratitude for the new aid, he lauded Americans for being “together with us, with Ukrainians, with ordinary people, all of us.” “Thank you so much,” he added.

This was a very important visit to Washington, D.C.



New military aid package. Long-term agreement on joint defense production. This historic step will create new industrial base and jobs for both of our nations.



My day began on Capitol Hill with candid and extensive… pic.twitter.com/Ro24E6k86D — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 22, 2023

The new package is separate from the additional $24 billion that Biden is wanting Congress to approve. Earlier on Thursday, Biden and Zelenskyy delivered remarks to reporters and later sat down for talks in the Oval Office. The Ukrainian president also met with a bipartisan group of House members and about 70 US Senators.

This marks the Ukrainian president's second trip to the US since the war broke out last February. While the Biden administration has continued to back Ukraine's fight against Russia both militarily and financially, a number of Republicans remain opposed. Several including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene have called for an end to fuelling Kyiv's war machine.