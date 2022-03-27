Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday made a fresh appeal to his EU partners and NATO Alliance for deploying at least only 1% of all NATO aircraft, tanks, and weaponry in Ukraine to safeguard the territories being pounded fiercely by the assaulting Russian forces. Stressing that the provision of defense equipment would ensure the "common security" of all European nations, Zelenskyy said, that Ukraine’s European allies needed to ramp up the military assistance to war-ravaged Ukraine, as he also posed a question—“Who runs the Euro-Atlantic community [to make those decisions], is it still Moscow because of intimidation?”

EU, Baltic states at risk of a clash with Russian invaders: Zelesnkyy

Addressing the EU and the Western leaders in a recorded message, the embattled Ukrainian President emphasized that the cost of Ukraine’s protection to safeguard the European region on the frontline would include fighter planes, tanks, anti-missile defense systems, and anti-ship weaponry to counter the threat. He then stressed that the attack on Ukraine by Russia is a serious security threat to the security of entire Europe.

Demanding just 1% of the fighter planes from NATO, Zelenskyy said: "This is what our partners have. This is what is covered with dust at their storage facilities. After all, this is all for freedom not only in Ukraine -- this is for freedom in Europe. Because it cannot be acceptable for everyone on the continent if the Baltic states, Poland, Slovakia and the whole of Eastern Europe are at risk of a clash with the Russian invaders.”

Heavy smoke billows after a Russian bombardment on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. Credit: AP

Flames and smoke rise from a fire following a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Credit: AP

The Ukrainian President then continued, "At-risk only because they left only 1% of all NATO aircraft and 1% of all NATO tanks somewhere in their hangars. One percent! We did not ask for more. And we do not ask for more. And we have already been waiting for 31 days!" Reminding that the courageous Ukrainian Armed Forces, all the defenders, and the National Guard have been fighting for Ukraine’s sovereignty for a month, Zelenskyy hailed and thanked his troops for putting up a strong resistance against the invading enemy forces.

People shelter underground following explosions in Lviv, western Ukraine. With Russia continuing to strike and encircle urban populations, from Chernihiv and Kharkiv in the north to Mariupol in the south. Credit: AP

People try to extinguish a fire in a market after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Credit: AP

Zelenskyy hailed the determination, heroism, and resilience of the soldiers and civilians alike in the besieged city of Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine, the north coast of the Sea of Azov that connects the Black Sea that has come under intense attack. It is one of the most heavily bombarded and damaged by the Russian forces as capturing this city implies control of nearly 80% of Ukraine's Black Sea coastline and halting the country’s maritime trade.

Thanking his Army for holding out the heavily bombed city that is destroyed 90% in the Russian airstrikes, Zelenskyy said: ”I am grateful to each of them! I wish at least a percentage of their courage to those who have been thinking for 31 days how to transfer a dozen or two planes or tanks," he said. "Russian troops are destroying everything that makes us a nation but they will be held accountable for that.” Zelesnkyy then said that it is "impossible to unblock" Mariupol without tanks, armoured vehicles, and aircraft.

Ukraine's President holds a telephonic conversation with Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda

Ukrainian leader further informed that he held two rounds of telephonic conversation with Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, whom he reminded of the European security. A Ukrainian delegation also met with US President Joe Biden in Poland during his 4-day trip as he held key summits in Brussels on humanitarian and refugee situations. "As I was informed, the negotiations concerned, in particular, these vital interests, which I mentioned above. Concerned what we really need while this ping-pong continues -- who should give us planes and other protection tools and how. Ukraine cannot shoot down Russian missiles using shotguns, machine guns, which are too much in supplies,” Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine’s forces would need fighter jets to counter the airstrikes, Zelenskyy reiterated. "The United States knows that. All European politicians know. We told everyone. And this should be known as soon as possible by as many people on Earth as possible. So that everyone understands who and why was simply afraid to prevent this tragedy. Afraid to simply make a decision. The vital decision,” he said. Further he noted that the Russian troops have been "deliberately" killing civilians, destroying residential infrastructure, targeting shelters and hospitals, schools and universities, churches, and Holocaust memorials to mount the casualties figure. "Ukraine's position must be heard. I want to emphasize: this is not only our position. This is the position of the vast majority of Europe's population, the majority of Europeans," he appealed.

Image: AP/Unsplash