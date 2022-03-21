Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has addressed the German residents, a few days after he had earlier addressed German lawmakers, as Russia continues waging war against his country. In a video message, Zelensky asserted that Ukraine had warned German politicians over gas supply to their country and also remarked that Ukraine had pushed for sanctions even before the war began. He added that other countries realised the same only after Russian missiles hit 20 kilometers awar from NATO borders.

"We have warned your politicians that it is dangerous when Moscow decides whether you have gas and how much it costs. We said that sanctions were needed to prevent this war from the start," said Zelenskyy. "And when Russian missiles hit 20 km from the NATO borders, when Russian tanks fired directly at our nuclear power plant, then it finally became clear to everyone that you must listen to Ukraine," he added.

Further, he urged the German citizens to support Ukraine and avered that even their lives depend on it. Additionally, he has urged Germans to close their ports to Russia, stop supplying goods and give Russian energy resources. In his concluding remarks, he stated that Russia must be asked to leave Ukraine.

"You must support us because your life depends on it, too. Do not sponsor Russia's military machine, not a single euro for the occupiers. Close all your ports for them, do not supply goods, give up Russian energy resources. Press Russia to leave Ukraine," said Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy's Advisor criticises German Minister

Meanwhile, Mykhaylo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of the Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier criticized German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht over her statement on NATO not getting involved in the "conflict.". Taking to Twitter, he said that the German Minister's statement "encourages Russia to a massacre in Ukraine". His statement comes as Lambrecht had stated that "NATO won’t intervene in the conflict & won’t create a no-fly zone in Ukraine"

🇩🇪 minister #Lambrecht openly said: "NATO won’t intervene in the conflict & won’t create a no-fly zone in 🇺🇦". Each such statement by 🇪🇺 politicians encourages 🇷🇺 to massacre in 🇺🇦. If you don’t recognize the war & are afraid of Putin, at least don’t make provocative statements. — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 19, 2022

Image: AP