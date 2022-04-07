Zelenskyy Seeks Heavy Weapons To Defend Ukraine; Tells Arnab They've Not Attacked Russia

In a first, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an exclusive interview with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami asserted that Ukraine will continue to maintain its defensive strategy in the war and they will not retaliate by attacking Russian territory. Zelenskyy used this as an argument for why heavy weapons should be given to Ukraine and placed on its soil as a deterrent and for defence.

While quashing the Russian claims of a Ukrainian attack on its Belgorod Oil depot, President Zelenskyy asserted that his forces are not using their weapons to strike Russian cities since they are only fighting this war to protect their motherland to save their own territory. He further added that Ukraine’s agenda in the unabated war is only to safeguard ‘what is theirs.’

'We are only protecting what is ours'

“We are not looking to capture Russian territory. We only want what is ours. We will not use weapons to strike Russian cities and territory. We have never used the weapons to attack the Russian federation. We have been using weapons to defend. They are making fake videos,” the Ukrainian President told Arnab Goswami.

His remarks were based on the allegations levied by the Russian army. Moscow’s military had previously produced videos of alleged missile attacks on an oil depot in its Belgorod city, claiming that Kyiv’s army had conducted the airstrikes amid the ongoing war.

'India is a very powerful country in world..,' says Ukrainian President

Speaking further, the Ukrainian President urged the world leaders to support Ukraine in battling Russia’s advanced weaponry by providing them with defence equipment. Determined to fight the battle till the end, Zelenskyy said, “We are not willing to surrender, without the weapons the war will be a long process. We are only powerful with weapons. If you're not able to protect us, give us the means to protect ourselves.”

Further supporting his proposition, the Ukrainian President said, "Without heavy weapons, this war would be more difficult. We'd be repelling their attacks and they'd try again after repairs. Our country, without heavy weapons, would be in a longer war." “Let us use this only on our territory. They don't need to be scared that we'll use it on Russia,” said Zelenskyy, taking a dig at the Kremlin’s troops who have been withdrawn from Kyiv after facing equivalent retaliation by the Ukrainian army.

Stressing his demand for global support, the Ukrainian President added, “We are interested in security guarantees. We see leading countries that can provide us with these guarantees. US, UK, Poland, Germany, France.”

Disclosing his expectations from India, he said, “We are offering China, Turkey & India if there's a willingness to join. India is a very powerful country in the world, I invite India to be a security guarantor if they are willing to join.”

