Zelenskyy Sees Positive Signals In Talks With Russia, But Will Trust Only Concrete Results

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he saw positive signals from the recent peace talks held between Ukraine and Russia. "The signals we hear from the negotiating platform can be called positive," he said in a video address on Telegram.

At the same time, Zelenskyy said Ukraine is "aware of all the risks" and will trust only "concrete results", the Xinhua news agency reported.

"We can call positive the signals we hear from the negotiating platform. But these signals do not silence the explosion of Russian shells. Of course, we see all the risks. Of course, we see no reason to trust the words of certain representatives of a state that continues to fight for our destruction. Ukrainians are not naive people. Ukrainians have already learned during these 34 days of invasion and over the past eight years of the war in Donbas that only a concrete result can be trusted," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, delegations from Moscow and Kyiv held their latest round of peace talks in Turkey's city of Istanbul, the fifth such meeting since Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Following Tuesday's negotiations, David Arakhamia, a member of the Ukrainian delegation, said Kyiv proposed signing a new international treaty on security guarantees in an attempt to end the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia offers to hold direct meeting between Putin & Zelenskyy

Significantly, the Russian delegation said that Moscow has offered to hold direct talks between President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy simultaneously with initializing peace treaties by Foreign Ministers of both countries.

Russia's chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said the first day of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia was "constructive." He stated, "as soon as the agreement is prepared," a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy might take place.

Russia has also received a "clearly articulated position" from Ukraine at Istanbul talks, he formed, adding that its Defense Ministry has decided to reduce military activity in Kyiv and Chernihiv.

Ukrainian Ambassador to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya also said that Russia was showing positive signs to move forward. "Today's negotiations in Istanbul have demonstrated that Russia may be ready to take steps forward, although it is still a long way to a sustainable ceasefire and comprehensive de-escalation," Kyslytsya said.

He added that the signing of the Treaty on the Security Guarantees for Ukraine will only be possible after the Russian armed units withdraw to locations as of February 23, 2022.