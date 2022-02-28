With peace talks between Kremlin and Kyiv currently underway in Belarus, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday sent a big message, stating 'Ukrainian troops control Kyiv'. The war-struck nation's leader has demanded an immediate ceasefire and troops withdrawal, according to reports.

As Zelenskyy mentioned, the Ukrainian troops have slowed down Russia's advance and held onto the capital city and other key areas. Airstrikes, explosions and shelling that disrupted life since the attack began Thursday appeared to subside around Kyiv overnight as both the countries agreed to hold dialogues. Meanwhile, it is number, if anything, those negotiations would yield.

Meanwhile, with the exact death toll being unclear, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at least 16 children have been killed and another 45 injured. Most of the women, children and elderly have fled the country while men have been forced to defend the nation amidst war.

Western nations ramped up the pressure on Putin with a freeze on Russia's hard currency reserves, intimidating to bring Russia's economy to its knees. In addition to sanctions, several countries, including European Union, have shut their airspace for Russian aircraft.

'Ukraine applying for EU membership under special procedure'

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, on Monday, February 28, informed that the war-hit country is applying for European Union (EU) membership under a special procedure. He said that Ukraine has proved that it is an integral part of the European community.

Taking to Twitter, Shmyhal said, "Ukrainians have long proved that we are an integral part of the European community. The time to put it down on paper has come. #Ukraine is applying for #EU membership under a special procedure. We are grateful to our partners for their support and quick decisions. (sic)"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also asked the EU to allow his country to gain EU membership under a special procedure immediately amid an invasion by Russian forces. He also had a telephonic conversation with EU President Ursula von der Leyen and discussed strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities, macro-financial assistance and EU membership.

The EU has already praised the leadership and bravery of President Zelenskyy and said that Europe will welcome Ukrainian refugees. "We support our Eastern Member States in hosting and taking care of these refugees," the EU chief said. The EU has also agreed to supply fighter jets to the war-hit country.

Image: AP