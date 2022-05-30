Zelenskyy Set To Address EU Summit; Sanctions Against Russia & Aid For Ukraine On Focus

As war Russian war escalated to day 96, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address the European Union (EU) Emergency Summit to push for more sophisticated weapons. Further, the embattled President is also expected to press the 27-nation bloc for "killing Russian exports," he said earlier this week. Speaking to CNN on Sunday, Zelenskyy emphasised that his calls stem from the fact that Russia was "prevailing" in terms of arms and ammunition. "They have outnumbered us," he said.

Zelenskyy will join the two-day summit virtually from Kyiv. The meeting in Brussels comes as EU leaders are struggling to decide on the oil imports embargo on Russia in its sixth punitive package of sanctions which was announced by European Union President Ursula Von der Leyen on May 4. The proposal is on hold due to Hungary's opposition, since an EU-wide ban requires a unanimous nod.

‼️ TIME CHANGE - The OFF the record virtual press briefing ahead the special #EUCO meeting of 30-31 May will take place today Sunday 29 May at 18:30 https://t.co/PA2hMloONX — EU Council Press (@EUCouncilPress) May 29, 2022

Agenda at hand for EU Summit

European Council President Charles Michel in a statement outlined the key agenda of the emergency session in Brussels. In an elaborate press release, Michel said that the gathering will discuss ways to meet the urgent cash needs of Ukraine. The leaders will also deliberate on continued EU support to Kyiv, particularly on humanitarian, financial, material, and political platforms. The EU Council will also discuss the security and defence landscape in Europe in the wake of the burgeoning Russian aggression against Ukraine.

At the meeting, the leaders will mull over ways to "strengthen resilience and increase its capacity through investment." Further, Michel added, "The EU will review progress in phasing out the bloc's dependence on Russian fossil fuel, oil and coal imports as soon as possible." Lastly, they will also share mutual concerns over the global food security crisis that rose from the 96-days long war in Ukraine and subsequent sanctions imposed on exports from Moscow, followed by a blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports by Russian invaders. The leaders will underscore the importance of international coordination and "how to ensure a comprehensive global approach."

EU sanctions against Russia

It is pertinent to mention that the meeting comes as Ukraine is waiting for its ascension to the EU. Zelenskyy formally signed the membership form on February 28, two days after Russia invaded Ukraine. Although Ukraine is not an official member of the EU, it has been part of an association agreement with the EU since 2017, according to Politico reports. Consequently, the bloc has imposed a plethora of sanctions on Russia, including suspending the Russian largest investment banks from the SWIFT payment system, cutting off state-owned broadcasts from EU cable and internet networks, and freezing foreign assets worth $630bn, penalising Russian oligarchs and more.

EU leaders urge Putin to renew 'direct dialogue' with Zelenskyy

The meeting comes hot on the heels of a phone call between French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Putin. In line with Zelenskyy's call, the duo urged Putin to initiate "direct dialogue" with his Ukrainian counterpart in order to reach a peaceful resolution of the 4-months-long running conflict. The leaders also voiced concerns over the blockade of Odesa port that has triggered global food insecurity.

(Image: AP)