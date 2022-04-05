As the battle to preserve Ukraine's sovereignty entered day 40, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Tuesday (April 5). Notably, this is the first time Zelenskyy will speak at the UNSC meeting since Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed an all-out war on Ukraine infringing Kyiv's territorial integrity.

Zelenskyy's address comes just after the United Kingdom was handed over the presidency of the council for April late on Monday under a rotating presidency. The pre-scheduled meeting will also include the participation of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. According to reports, Tuesday's meeting is certain to focus on the mass killings witnessed in the town of Bucha on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital city.

At least 410 bodies of civilians have been discovered on the streets, yards, and mass graves after Ukrainian troops regained control of Bucha town, Ukraine Prosecutor-General Iryna Vendiktova said. Taras Shapravskyi, deputy mayor of Bucha, stated that 50 of some 300 bodies recovered were the victims of extrajudicial killings. Videos and images of streets strewn with corpses, and hastily dug graves emerged, triggering global outrage among leaders and human rights activists, including the apex human rights body- UN Human Rights Council. "These are war crimes and it will be recognised by the world as genocide," Zelenskyy had said. However, Russia has vehemently denied its role in the Bucha killings, claiming that invading troops had moved out of town much before Ukrainian authorities entered. The Russian Federation also called the images of corpses "fake", adding that Kyiv is using them for "provocation."

UNSC meeting to focus on mass killing in Bucha

According to the latest reports coming in, the said UNSC meeting on Tuesday is set to deliberate "front and centre" on the "genocide" committed by Russian troops in Bucha, said British Ambassador to the UN Barbara Woodward. "The images that we saw coming out of Bucha over the weekend were harrowing, appalling, probable evidence of war crimes and possibly a genocide," Woodward said, as quoted by the Associated Press.

Responding to Russia's remarks in the gruesome visuals from Bucha, Woodward took to Twitter saying that the "UK presidency of the Council will ensure the truth is heard about Russia's war crimes. We will expose Putin's war for what it really is."

Chastising Russia for its alleged "war crime" in Ukraine, Britain diplomatically denied Russia's request for a meeting on the situation in Bucha on Monday. Woodward said, "We didn't see a good reason to have two meetings back-to-back on Ukraine." The UNSC convention on Tuesday will be briefed by UN chief Guterres, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths, and UN political chief Rosemary DiCarlo.

(Image: AP)