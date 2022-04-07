Zelenskyy Shares Insights On Ukraine's Southern Flank With Arnab, Says Mariupol Blocked

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talked to Republic TV on Thursday and gave an insight into the southern part of the country which has constantly been under attack by the Russian forces. "Berdyansk is occupied", he said. He also added that the city of Melitopol is also blocked. President Zelenskyy stated that the port cities of Mariupol and Odessa, which is in the southern part of the country have been under attack. He said that Mariupol is blocked and nobody is able to use the port neither Ukraine nor Russia and there are constant military operations in the region.

Talking about the city of Melitopol, Zelenskyy said that it has also been blocked which is also in the southern part of the country. The President claimed that even before the war, Russia has been constantly blocking the coastline of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. He said that they were conducting joint exercises and blocking commercial routes of Ukraine as well in order to demonstrate "who is one to take decisions in the region". Zelenskyy added that the objective of Russia is to block the coastlines and stop Ukraine's commerce because they are exporting a lot of agricultural products.

"Unfortunately ports & occupied cities, particularly Berdyansk, the corridor in the southern region is occupied. Mariupol is blocked as well and nobody is able to use the port, neither us nor they because of constant military operations. Melitopol is blocked as well. We understand that even before the war, Russia has been constantly blocking coastline of Black Sea and Sea of Azov," Zelenskyy said.

President Zelenskyy further said that Russia wanted to damage their economy and even in the situation when they were not indulged in war, Russia continued their actions and now when they have the accumulation of the forces and military equipment in the south and east of the country, they have blocked the city of Kharkiv. However, Zelenskyy claimed that they are holding their positions and they are not taking any step backwards.

"City of Kharkiv has been blocked from two directions but still we are still in control of the situation," the Ukrainian President added.

Zelenskyy wants to end war

The President said that they want to end this war and he doesn't want shelling and loss of citizens. He then thanked the Armed forces of Ukraine which have helped the country to hold a strong position. He also thanked the diplomatic efforts of the ambassadors. He said that they are ready to conduct negotiations with the leader of the Russian Federation despite how difficult it might be after the Bucha event. He claimed that many people in Ukraine are against the conversations with President Putin because they can see what Russia has done in the territory of Ukraine. But they want to end the war.

