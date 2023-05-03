Zelenskyy Should Be Declared A Terrorist, Says Russian Duma MP Post Alleged Kremlin Attack

Deputy of Russia's State Duma, Oleg Morozov, on Wednesday, asserted that Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "should be declared a terrorist" as the Ukrainian saboteurs launched drone attacks on the Kremlin, allegedly making an assassination attempt on Russia's President Vladimir Putin. According to a remark carried by Kremlin-based RIA Novosti, Morozov stressed that the 'enemy' Kyiv regime needs "a blow" to be convinced that Russia will resort to retaliatory measures and will "punish such actions to death."

Meanwhile, Russia’s ex-president Dmitry Medvedev has called for the “physical elimination” of Zelenskyy after Moscow accused Kyiv of a drone attack on the Kremlin. “After today’s terrorist attack, there are no options left aside the physical elimination of Zelenskyy and his cabal,” said Medvedev.

Ukrainian President's Office, in its response, refuted claims that its forces targetted the Kremlin ahead of the much-anticipated counteroffensive, saying that the incident was "staged." Zelenskyy's Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said that the "terrorist act " may have been foiled by some unspecified "local resistance forces." Ukraine "wages an exclusively defensive war and does not attack targets on the territory of the Russian Federation," Podolyak claimed.

#KillPutinPlot | Drones are accessible to everyone. It's difficult to conclude where it came from. It's Russia that's attacking Ukrainian cities, committing war crimes: @CharlesKupchan, Senior Fellow, Council on Foreign Relationshttps://t.co/vhlcVKu7I8#Ukraine #Russia #Putin — Republic (@republic) May 3, 2023

'Terrorist attack against the President an attack on Russia': Duma Speaker

Russia's State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, in a Telegram post, insisted that the whole "Nazi regime in Kyiv" should be declared a terrorist organisation for threatening the security of the Russian Federation, Europe and the entire world. "A terrorist attack against the President is an attack on Russia," asserted a Russian State Duma Speaker, adding that it is Ukraine's President Zelenskyy who gives orders to carry out terrorist attacks on the soil of the Russian Federation. Volodin likened Ukraine's President to the "international terrorists" saying that he is "no less dangerous" than Al-Qaeda, Jabhat al-Nusra, ISIL.

#BREAKING | First response from Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office after Kremlin claims an assassination attempt by Kyiv on Russian President Vladimir Putin, says, 'no information on so-called attack.'#Kremlin #Kyiv #Ukraine #VladimirPutin pic.twitter.com/dYKHD4ofGA — Republic (@republic) May 3, 2023

Volodin also declared that any prospects of mediation talks, or negotiations pertaining to war between Moscow and what he described as Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's 'terror' regime is not possible after Kyiv's alleged attack on the Kremlin Palace. Russian MP had previously derided Zelenskyy's provocative actions against Russian security, saying the Ukrainian President was responsible for the sufferings to the Ukrainians “who, in fact, are hostages of his Nazi policies." “The President of Ukraine by giving orders to commit terrorist attacks, should be considered equal to Osama bin Laden and other international terrorists,” Volodin had emphasised.

"His [Zelenskyy's] criminal methods are obvious to the entire international community: nuclear blackmail, assassinations of political and public figures, sabotage and detonation of civilian objects. Now there is an attempt on the President of our country [Vladimir Putin]," Volodin asserted on Wednesday.

Duma speaker of the Russian Federation lambasted the Western politicians for rampantly pumping weaponry into Zelenskyy's regime and flaring the conflict, adding that they must "realize that they have become not only sponsors but also direct accomplices of terrorist activities." "I would like to recall the well-known rule that there can be no negotiations with terrorists,” concluded the Chairman of the State Duma. The latter also accused Zelenskyy's regime for acts of sabotage at Kerch or Crimean Bridge.

Another Russian parliamentary member, Leonid Slutsky, in a telegram post, insisted that "all evidence points out Ukraine was behind the incident." Slutsky underscored that "Zelenskyy and his Nazi gang are waiting for a military tribunal and the harsh court of history."