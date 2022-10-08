Zelenskyy Signs Decree Recognising Japan’s Sovereignty Over Russian-occupied Kuril Islands

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Friday, announced that he has signed a presidential decree which accepts Japan’s sovereignty over the southern Kuril Islands. "An important decision was made today. It’s fair. Legally perfect. Historical. Ukraine reaffirmed its respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Japan, including its Northern Territories, which are still under Russian occupation. Today I signed the relevant decree," Zelenskyy said in a video address that was uploaded on Telegram.

“Russia has no right to these territories,” Zelenskyy continued, signaling the recent annexation of the Ukrainian lands of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhia. “There is a corresponding statement of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. And we call on everyone in the world to make similar decisions. Russia has no right to these territories. Everyone in the world knows this well. And we must finally act. We must de-occupy all the lands that the Russian occupiers are trying to keep for themselves,” he added.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, wrote on Twitter that Zelenskyy’s support is “true to historic facts, international law, and our partnership with Japan.” “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine consistently emphasises that in the modern world there is no place for the use of force to infringe the sovereignty and territorial integrity of any country, in violation of the international law,” the ministry’s statement read, adding that Russia should take complete accountability for its hostility and the violation “of the sovereign borders of Ukraine and other countries of the world.”

Ukraine respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Japan, including its Northern territories occupied by Russia. President @ZelenskyyUa affirmed this be his decree following @ua_parliament vote. True to historic facts, international law, and our partnership with Japan. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) October 8, 2022

The Kuril Islands conflict

The four Russian-held Kuril islands of Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan, and Habomai, which stretch from Northern Japan to Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, have been a matter of dispute between the two nations since neither of them signed a formal peace treaty after the Second World War. The islands, towards the end of World War II, were annexed by the Soviet Union. However, they were also claimed by Japan as its Northern Territories.

In 1951, the San Francisco Peace Treaty stated that Japan must give up "all right, title and claim to the Kuril Islands" but did not mention the Soviet Union's control over them. While the two nations concluded the war with the Soviet–Japanese Joint Declaration of 1956, they did not sign a formal peace treaty, thus continuing the ongoing conflict.