Zelenskyy Signs Decree To Ban State Officials From Leaving Kyiv, Except For Business Trips

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree that would ban officials from traveling abroad except for business trips. “Officials will no longer be able to travel abroad for vacation or any other non-governmental purpose,” said Zelenskyy during his daily evening address. This new order would apply to all government officials which would include law enforcement officers, members of parliament, and prosecutors as well as to various other levels of local government, as per the official statement released on January 23.

Further, Zelenskyy added, “If they want to have a rest now, they will have a rest out of the state service.” A cabinet would be set up that would develop a procedure for ensuring that if any official is leaving Ukraine then it is for “a real business trip.” During the address, he also shared that he would have several meetings on international activities and one of them is related to the "results of Ramstein and what we managed to get for Ukraine. Whereas another meeting would be at the new stage of the diplomatic marathon, which was launched after my visit to Washington." "I’ve had more than 30 negotiations of various levels with the leaders of our partner states - those we can talk about openly," said the Ukrainian President.

Kiyv upgrade defense amid Russia-Ukraine war

Meanwhile, amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Kiyv has been upgrading its defenses ahead of a possible Russian offensive from Belarus, reported Sky news citing a Telegram post by Oleksandr Pavlyuk commander of the defense of Kyiv.

The commander has warned that Moscow could be preparing a new offensive from Belarusian territory and informed that the city has started to build additional defences. The ground troops' commander Pavlyuk said an offensive from the north "would likely target Ukraine's capital, Kyiv," reported Sky News. While sharing the defensive measures, he also shared pictures of the fortifications.