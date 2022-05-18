Zelenskyy Signs Law On Social Protection Of Political Prisoners & PoWs Amid Ongoing War

Amid its ongoing brutal war with Russia which is showing no sign of ending, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Putin on Wednesday signed a law on the social and legal protection of political prisoners and prisoners of war (PoWs) and members of their families. The embattled President informed about this law during a video address to his nation. "Today, I am signing the law adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on the social and legal protection of people deprived of personal liberty as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine," Zelenskyy stated, as per Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian President further stated that this law is also for the people of Crimea who are deprived of their liberty in their native homes by foreigners, and for those who have been deported to Russia and are being held in jails. "This law is for relatives and friends of all prisoners of the Kremlin - in Donetsk, Luhansk, and in the Crimea. For all those who have been bullied by the enemy. This is help and protection. And we will definitely restore justice," Zelenskyy added.

Human Rights Watch asks Ukraine to react sensitively to PoWs

Earlier in January this year, the Ukrainian parliament passed a bill on the social and legal protection of people deprived of personal liberty as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine. However, the US-based Human Rights Watch in March appealed to the Kyiv regime to react sensitively to the prisoners of war and strictly warned the Ukrainian government not to publish images or videos of soldiers in order to respect the Geneva Conventions. According to Geneva Convention, prisoners of war have the right to be treated with honour and respect. As per Human Right Watch, publishing videos or photos exposes them to public curiosity, in particular those that show them being humiliated or intimidated.

Ukraine permits all accused of corruption to payback during war & escape criminal liability

It is pertinent to mention here that the Ukrainian parliament has also presented a bill to allow people charged with corruption to be exempted from criminal liability, if the damage is fully compensated during the war. As per the Ukrainian Pravda, the bill proposed that if the damage inflicted is fully paid, a person who has committed acts that contain signs of crimes under Articles 191, 209, 364, and 367 of the Criminal Code will be released from criminal accountability. In April, the Ukrainian parliament also passed a law that simplifies the procedure for seizing assets of Russians who are subject to sanctions imposed by various countries.

Image: AP