After Russian troops were ordered to withdraw from Kherson, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a surprise visit to Kherson on Monday. Kherson is one of the key regional Ukrainian capitals in southern Ukraine. It was the only capital Russia managed to occupy since they began their invasion in February. Rejoicing the withdrawal of Russian troops Zelenskyy called it, “the beginning of the end of the war.”

On Monday, a video was shared by a Twitter user, where the Ukrainian president can be seen singing the national anthem of Ukraine with the Ukraine Army in Kherson's Freedom Square. In the video, Zelenskyy can be seen hoisting the Ukrainian National flag as a symbolic gesture to declare the once Russia-occupied region is now liberated.

Goosebumps, President Zelenskyy and army soldiers singing the Ukrainian national anthem in #Kherson while the Ukraine flag is hoisted.



God damn.pic.twitter.com/xzMCvBnCY1 — ‏ًً (@politicalplayer) November 14, 2022

“The enemy does not bring us gifts,”: Zelenskyy on Russia’s withdrawal from Kherson

Addressing the people of Ukraine in one of his evening speeches on Friday, Zelenskyy called the liberation of Kherson a “historic day”, adding, “The people of Kherson were waiting. They never gave up on Ukraine. Hope for Ukraine is always justified - and Ukraine always regains its own.” Expressing his gratitude to the forces, Zelenskyy said, “I thank every warrior and every unit of the defence forces who are making this offensive operation in the south possible now. Absolutely everyone - from privates to generals.”

Days after the withdrawal of the Russian troops from the region, Zelenskyy wasted no time paying a visit to the region and celebrating the city’s liberation. On Monday, when Zelenskyy was asked if he really believed Russia’s retreat from Kherson was the beginning of the end of the war, Zelennskyy told CBS News that Ukraine was ready for peace, adding, “but peace for all of our country, all of our territory… That's why we're fighting against Russian aggression."

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy called Kherson “liberated” during his virtual G20 address, he then went on to snub Russia calling the gathering “G-19”. While talking about Kherson’s liberation Zelenskyy said that he is convinced that, “now is the time when the Russian destructive war must and can be stopped.” Zelensky then presented 10 proposals for the restoration of peace in the territory, the proposal included radiation and nuclear safety, food safety, energy security, the release of all prisoners and deportees, the implementation of the UN Charter and the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the world order.