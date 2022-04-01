Zelenskyy: Situation In South Ukraine 'extremely Difficult' As Russia Building Up Forces

As Russia continues its aggression against Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday expressed concern over Moscow's "reprioritisation" of its operations in Ukraine. Addressing the world through a video message, Zelenskyy said the situation in southern Ukraine and Donbass "remains extremely difficult" as Russian forces are "trying to figure out how to consolidate their presence" in the separatist-held region of Donetsk and Luhansk, collectively called Donbass. On the other hand, he also warned that Russian invaders are also eyeing "potential strikes" in the besieged cities.

"Russian troops are accumulating for potential strikes" in Donbass, the encircled city of Mariupol and direction of Kharkiv in the northeastern part of Ukraine, Zelenskyy added in his video statement released on Facebook. In his 10-minute long address, the Ukrainian President reiterated Kyiv's commitment to stage a sturdy defence and "stop the invaders." The embattled President briefly informed that he removed two top Ukrainian Generals for allegedly colluding against Kyiv. Calling them "anti-heroes" Zelenskyy stated that two senior officials were stripped off their ranks for "violating the military oath of allegiance to the Ukrainian people."

Russia 'repriortising' operations in Ukraine

Zelenskyy's remarks echoed concerns of the Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby, who on Thursday evening said it is evident that "Russians want to reprioritise" their invasion in the Donbass area. "A small number of Russian forces are beginning to reposition...to be refitted, resupplied, and used elsewhere in Ukraine," the press secretary predicted.

Kirby's comments came after Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson Major Igor Konashenkov on Wednesday confirmed that the invading troops were repositioning to "intensify operations in priority areas." The subsequent actions of Russia's forces will now be focused on the "complete liberation of Donbass," Major Konashenkov added. Meanwhile, as the in-person delegation-level negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian representatives ended in Turkey earlier this week, Moscow promised to scale back from an assault on the outskirts of Kyiv and Chernihiv.

Russia redeploying troops from Georgia: UK

In the latest operational report released by the UK Defence Ministry on Thursday, the intelligence officials claimed that Russia is now deploying forces from Georgia to reinforce the invasion of its ex-Soviet neighbour. "Between 1,200-2,000 of these Russian troops are being reorganised into 3 x Battalion Tactical Groups. It is highly unlikely that Russia planned to generate reinforcements in this manner and it is indicative of the unexpected losses it has sustained during the invasion," the UK’s Ministry of Defence said. Following the report, Zelenskyy said Ukrainians are "ready" to counter Russian forces concentrating in eastern Donbass.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 31 March 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/SV5bl19zq3



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/e1x4jsAZnx — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 31, 2022

(Image: AP)