Zelenskyy Slams Russian Citizens For Their 'silence And Cowardice' On Missile Attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday slammed the Russian citizens for what he alleged their "cowardly silence" about the barrage of missile attacks that destroyed residential buildings and the civilian infrastructure in Dnipro on Saturday. "I want to say to everyone in Russia — and from Russia — who still hasn’t been able to say even a few words condemning this terrorism. Despite seeing and knowing everything perfect well," Zelesnkyy noted in his nightly address.

"Your cowardly silence, your attempt to “wait out” the things that are happening, will only end with these same terrorists coming for you, too, one day," said embattled Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy. "Evil is very sensitive to cowardice. Evil always remembers those who fear it or who try to bargain with it. And when it comes for you, there will be no one to protect you," he furthermore noted.

Ukraine received sympathetic messages: Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy noted that his country Ukraine received sympathetic messages and support from allies and well-wishers worldwide, as he slammed the Russians for their silence against the atrocities committed by Moscow's troops on the civilians. The missile strike claimed the lives of 35 civilians, including kids, and wounded at least 75, the authorities in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region said in the statement. 35 others are still unaccounted for. Zelenskyy told "silent" Russians that the missile strike has victims that include teens and children.

A 15-year-old girl and that two children have been left orphans, he stressed. Ukraine's president's remarks came as heavy fighting is continuing in the eastern Donetsk region after the PMC Wagner fighters declared the capture of the salt mines city of Soledar. Ukraine's military, although, is still contesting the claims saying that its forces are holding out.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin meanwhile on Sunday noted that the Russian military operation in Ukraine had gained positive momentum. “The dynamic is positive,” Putin told Rossiya 1 state TV when asked about the taking of Soledar. “Everything is developing within the framework of the plan of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff. And I hope that our fighters will please us even more with the results of their combat.”