Zelenskyy Slams Russian Forces’ ‘illiteracy;’ ‘I Speak Russian Better Than They Do'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said that Russia's armed forces are distinguished by their "ignorance and illiteracy," as he cited the intercepted military conversations among the forces. "I know the Russian language much better than these people who were talking to each other," the leader claimed in an interview for Czech television, posted on his social media handle. Zelenskyy slammed the Russians, saying that they often communicated in inappropriate language. "Then there is such a thing as the obscene language... They talk to their parents using these words all the time. Every second word," he claimed in the interview.

Ukraine's leader further intensified his attack on the invading Russian troops, saying "If that’s how you talk with your parents, it's clear why you behave like that... That is, they are uneducated, ill-mannered, shameless animals," he noted, referring to the Russian soldiers. Zelenskyy continued to add that he did not expect people in the 21st century to be capable of such atrocities as the Russians. He claimed that the Russian troops killed people for an umbrella, a kettle, or a toilet.

"The impression [we have] is that this was an invasion of wild people who had previously been kept in pits and cages, and were then released and promised freedom if they went to kill Ukrainians," noted Ukraine's leader.

Russian army 'losing and retreating on battlefield,' claims Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy earlier also hurled claims that the Russian army was "losing and retreating on the battlefield;" and therefore the invading Russian troops are resorting to desperate measures such as "terror against our civilian population" and destruction of the infrastructure "as a substitute for military victories". Ukraine's President, in an angst-laden nightly address, labelled the rampant offensive on civilians as "Russian propaganda" and a means of display of military superiority.

The Russian propagandists must be imposed with individual sanctions "so that they can do nothing at all in the world," Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said in a video statement. He stated that an international working group on sanctions against Russia, headed by Michael McFaul and Andriy Yermak, has drafted a roadmap for imposing the sanctions.