Zelenskyy Slams Russia's Medvedev Over 'judgement Day' Warning: 'No One Will Fall For It'

As the war in east Europe rages beyond 145 days, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday lashed out at former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev for trying to intimidate Kyiv with "judgement day" day warning in case of an attack on the Crimean Peninsula. During his regular address to the countrymen, Zelenskyy stated, "Today, another not-so-sober statement about the alleged judgement day for Ukraine came from Russia...of course, no one will accept such intimidation," he said.

The embattled President's statement came after the ex-Russian head of state Medvedev claimed Ukraine and the West refusing to identify Crimea as part of Moscow poses a "systematic threat" to the Federation. Medvedev threatened that any foreign attack on Crimea would trigger what he described as "judgement day."

"How cynical it is to say such a thing today- on the anniversary of the destruction of the Malaysian Boeing by Russia in the sky over the Ukrainian Donbass region," Zelenskyy responded, noting Medvedev's comments. Dubbing it an "act of terrorism," Zelenskyy remembered the ghastly disaster that killed 298 onboard, including 80 children. The Ukrainian President yet again accused Moscow of carrying out "terrorism" under the leadership of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who he had previously called a "terrorist." Zelenskyy added that while the hollow threats of "judgement day" does not scare Ukraine, Russia, on the contrary, will face a tribunal for its atrocities in Ukraine.

"This will be a judgement day for Russia- not in a figurative sense, not as some loud statement...but literally," the Ukrainian leader said.

651 treason & collusion cases registered in Ukraine since Feb 24

Zelenskyy on Sunday detailed an operation carried out by the Security service of Ukraine in collaboration with the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) Ukraine against the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in Crimea. "All his criminal activities are documented," Zelenskyy said. Noting rising cases of collaboration with the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian President stated Kyiv will take "specific action and inaction" against every security and/or law enforcement officials accused of treason. He added that with the Russian occupation of Ukrainian territories, at least 651 cases have been registered regarding collaboration and treason, including officials from the prosecutor's office. About 198 of the total cases were notified of suspicion. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy on Sunday dismissed Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.

(Image: AP)