Zelenskyy Slams Zaporizhzhia Attack, Calls Russia A 'terrorist State', 'bloodthirsty Scum'

Ever since Russia launched its military operation against neighbouring Ukraine, hostilities between both nations have escalated, leading to massive property damage and the deaths of thousands of people on both sides. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday condemned Russia's rocket attack in Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk region. Calling Russia a "terrorist state," Zelenskyy stated that Russian occupiers fired a total of 16 rockets in one morning in the Zaporizhzhia district. He said that "only complete terrorists can do" this kind of act.

In a Telegram post, he slammed Russia, saying that this country lost its humanity a long time ago and has become "bloodthirsty scum". He concluded by saying that you will definitely answer for every lost Ukrainian life.

He wrote, "The terrorist state fires rockets at the civilian population in Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk. It strikes Ukrainian regions with rocket launchers and drones. The occupiers fired 16 rockets in one morning in the Zaporizhzhia district alone. Only complete terrorists can do this and should have no place in the civilised world. The enemy rages and seeks revenge for our steadfastness and his failures. It cynically destroys peaceful Ukrainians, because it lost everything human a long time ago. Bloodthirsty scum. You will definitely have an answer for every lost Ukrainian life."

Russia annexes 4 Ukrainian regions

Notably, this development comes as the Kremlin has annexed four captured regions into Russia. Meanwhile, the UN Security Council is slated to vote on a resolution that would condemn Russia for its "illegal so-called referendums" in the four Ukrainian areas and declare that they no longer have any validity. The resolution would call on the world to not recognise any alterations to the status of Ukraine's Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia areas.

Image: AP