From saying Kyiv is 'ready to withdraw' to positions before February 24 to taunting the United Nations (UN), Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday spoke about a range of issues with Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami in a super exclusive interview on day 43 of Russia Ukraine war. Starting off by thanking Republic for the opportunity to “talk to ordinary people through the channel", Zelenskyy averred that he has “no other willingness but to put an end” to the war which started on February 24. In late February, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced what he called a ‘special’ military operation, which according to Zelenskyy’s government, became a “genocide”.

Zelenskyy said, “I think that there is no other willingness but to put an end to this war. This war must end. This war is on our territory not on the territory of Russia. I don't want to lose the citizens of Ukraine”.

Here are all the key highlights of Arnab-Zelenskyy interview

‘Ready to meet Putin’

Mentioning all the contentious points between Ukraine’s sour relationship with Russia over the years, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Republic that he is “ready” to talk in person with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskyy said, “I am ready to talk about temporarily occupied Crimea, and Donbas. I am ready for talks on any topic, but with the head of the Russian Federation, with President Putin”.

‘I invite India to be security guarantor’

Zelenskyy averred that Ukraine is seeking “security guarantees” from the world including the United States, United Kingdom, China, Turkey, Germany and Poland. He also invited India to be one of the guarantors.

Ukrainian President said, “Need security guarantees from countries. United States, United Kingdom, China, Turkey, Germany and Poland, can be security guarantors. I invite India also to be a security guarantor if they’d be willing”.

“Security guarantees is a parallel process to talks with Putin. Ee should not delay and not slow down dialogue. However, we know that some of the countries are willing to guarantee security and it would be better to have them before the dialogue,” he also said.

Ukraine ‘not stepping back’

Noting that “Russia has since long been blocking the commercial routes”, Zelenskyy told Republic on day 43 of Russia Ukraine war that Kyiv “is not stepping back”.

He said, “We are not stepping back. We will fight for all those cities under Russian occupation. We have full control of Odesa, it's a very difficult situation in Mariupol. We will struggle till we can restore territorial integrity.”

‘Russia is killing local authorities’

Zelenskyy said, “Russians are killing local authorities. We have lost mayors and elected leaders”

Ukraine 'ready to withdraw to positions before Feb 24'

In one of the most massive claims, the President of the war-turn nation said that he is "ready" to shift back to the defence positions before Russia launched the military operation on February 24. Zelenskyy stressed, "And we will not leave the cities occupied by Russia occupied".

'UN simply saying "we are concerned" is not enough'

Zelenskyy in the interview with Arnab taunted the United Nations. "UN can do a lot. Simply using the words we are concerned about it is not enough to stop the war. We have heard “concern” for 8 years. Not too many of our citizens survived after they raised their 'concern', the Ukrainian President said, adding that "they need to establish isolation against Russia. There has to be a diplomatic response".

To end the war 'world needs to supply us with heavy weapons'

"If the world would like to end this war, it needs to supply us with these heavy weapons. We don't want to conquer any land of Russia, we want these on our land, Zelenskyy said, adding, "We have never used weapons to attack the Russian Federation. We have used weapons to defend ourselves."

"Without heavy weapons this war would be more difficult. We'd be repelling their attacks and they'd try again after repairs. Our country, without heavy weapons, would be in a longer war," he also said.

'Use of nuclear weapons cannot be ruled out'

Elaborating how the use of nuclear weapons in Russia Ukraine war cannot be ruled out, Zelenskyy told Republic, "All the examples of using any force, it always occurred when the other side is weak. Using any weapons including nuclear cannot be ruled out".

'Impose powerful sanctions on Russia'

Ukrainian President went on to say, "Sanctions would be like weapons, sanctions should be like nuclear weapons, sanctions are like modern state of the art weapons...Impose all the sanctions, powerful sanctions...Do not pretend you are trying to support Ukraine, but continue economic relations with Russia".

"Do not pretend as if you're trying to support Ukraine but don't want to lose all economic relations with Russia. Half measures won't work", he said.

'India has relationship with Soviet Union, not Russia'

On India's stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, Zelenskyy said, "I understand that it is difficult to keep a balance between relationships with Ukraine and Russia."

"The wisdom is to see what is going to happen in the future...We thank you for the humanitarian assistance but I'd like for PM [Narendra Modi] to think of being a security guarantor for Ukraine. So if Russia violates, guarantors would be against Russia. I'd like a special relationship between our people & authorities", he also said.

'We will fight for all cities'

Talking about the Ukrainian cities which have witnessed Russian shelling, people living in bomb shelters & several other challenging circumstances, Zelenskyy said, "We will fight for all those cities. We have full control of Odesa, it's a very difficult situation in Mariupol. We will struggle till we can restore territorial integrity".

"The city of Kharkiv is being blocked from two sides, but we are holding our positions and we are not taking any step backwards," he also said.

'Willing to have powerful relationship with India'

"Everything begins with human relationships & trust between nations is trust between leaders. I had 2 conversations with PM Modi, and I would really be willing to have a powerful & effective relationship with India," Ukraine's President told Arnab.

Image: Republic