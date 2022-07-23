Zelenskyy Speaks To Boris Johnson, Says UK To Intensify Training Of Ukrainian Soldiers

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude toward the United Kingdom and pledged his support to Britain irrespective of the country's leadership. Addressing his nation, Zelenskyy discussed his recent telephonic conversation with outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, where he underscored the relationship between the two countries is "deep-rooted" and built on common values. "Relations between Ukraine and the UK are built on common values, and no matter what happens in politics, the ties between our countries and societies will only strengthen," President Zelenskyy said.

I have regular contacts with a great friend of Ukraine @BorisJohnson. We talked about intensifying the training of Ukrainian soldiers in 🇬🇧 and other manifold military cooperation. I received assurances that UK support for Ukraine remains strong and unequivocal. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 22, 2022

Johnson pledges continuous support to Ukraine

On the other hand, UK Prime Minister's Office also released a statement regarding the afternoon telephonic conversation between the two leaders. According to the statement, Johnson assured his excellency about Britain's continuous support to the Ukrainian people. The Prime Minister said that UK's determination to help the already war-ravaged nation will not waver, "no matter who becomes the next UK Prime Minister". The same was echoed by Johnson in the House of Commons before signing off. The Prime Minister outlined the recent steps the UK has taken to bolster Ukraine’s resistance, including training thousands of Ukrainian troops in the UK.

I welcome today’s announcement of the @UN-brokered deal to get grain out of Ukraine via the Black Sea and end Russia’s blockade.



UK support for @ZelenskyyUA and his people is unwavering, and we’ll continue to bolster Ukrainian defences as they repel Russian aggression. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 22, 2022

"The UK is working to expand this training effort, including through the involvement of international partners. President Zelenskyy said the military support being provided by the UK and others is making a real difference in the conflict," according to the statement released after the conversation. Further, Johnson welcomed the UN-brokered deal to get grain out of Ukraine via the Black Sea, thus ending Russia's nearly five months blockade. Both the Prime Minister and President Zelenskyy stressed the need for the deal to be implemented in full by all parties.

Zelenskyy and Johson discuss the British man detained in DPR

Besides, they discussed their ongoing concern about the treatment of prisoners being held by Russian-backed forces in Ukraine's disputed region, including those of British nationality. The Prime Minister thanked Zelenskyy for his government’s efforts to date to secure detainees’ freedom. Notably another British man, who had been fighting Russia as part of the Azov Regiment, was reportedly held by the authorities of the separatist region-- Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). The confirmation came when John Harding, who is in his 50s, posted a video on a social messaging application, where he pleaded with Johnson to approach the Russian head to save his life. Moreover, it said the Prime Minister paid tribute to the role of President Zelenskyy, who has played a critical role in upholding a fair and proper judicial system in Ukraine.

Image: AP/Twitter/@ZelenskyyUa