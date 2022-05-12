Zelenskyy Speaks To German Chancellor Scholz; Focus On Defensive Aid, Russian Sanctions

As the Russia Ukraine war continues, the President of war-hit Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 11, Wednesday, spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and discussed defensive assistance, energy sector collaboration, as well as tightening sanctions against Russia. Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy said, “Held regular talks with German Chancellor @Bundeskanzler. Talked about defensive aid, cooperation in the energy sector, increasing sanctions on the Russian aggressor.”

The embattled President has also lauded their high-level dialogue and Germany’s support in their crisis. He said in the tweet, “We appreciate the high level of dialogue with Germany and support in our struggle!"

Held regular talks with 🇩🇪 Chancellor @Bundeskanzler. Talked about defensive aid, cooperation in the energy sector, increasing sanctions on the Russian aggressor. We appreciate the high level of dialogue with 🇩🇪 and support in our struggle! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 11, 2022

In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the European Union (EU)'s chief executive has proposed that the EU restrict oil imports from the nation. Indicating this proposal, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier had earlier said that the nation has reduced its reliance on Russian oil to 15%, Associated Press reported. Further, the president said on May 4 that Germany is ready to reduce its reliance even lower as the EU considers new sanctions on Russia.

Zelenskyy demanded Russia return all seized regions to Ukrainians

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has demanded Russia return all seized regions that have been taken away from Ukrainians. Zelenskyy told students at a top French university through a virtual platform that the conflict for Ukrainian citizens would finish only when they regain back what is theirs. He went on to say that instead of placing an ultimatum on Kyiv, the Russian Federation should engage in diplomacy and constructive negotiations, as per media reports.

In wake of Russian army atrocities in Ukraine, Zelenskyy stated that "the chances of ending the war through diplomacy decrease every time aggressors commit heinous crimes against Ukrainians."

Apart from this, Germany has revealed that they have been ready to provide heavy weaponry to Ukraine to fight Russian aggression. According to a DW News report, in the month of April, the German government had confirmed that "Gepard" anti-aircraft tanks would be sent to Ukraine.

Germany's Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht had announced the delivery of roughly 50 Gepard anti-aircraft vehicles to Ukraine during a meeting of over 40 countries at Ramstein airfield, as per media reports.

(Image: AP)