Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephonic conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, August 16. During the talks, Zelenksyy informed Macron about the prevailing situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). The embattled President also extended his gratitude to France for providing substantial defence assistance amid the ongoing war with Russia.

"Continued dialogue with French President Emmanuel Macron. Informed about the situation at the front, Russia's nuclear terrorism at the ZNPP. Thanked him for France's tangible defense aid. Discussed macro-financial aid to Ukraine & food security challenges [sic]," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

Further, the Ukrainian President also urged his French counterpart to impose more sanctions on Russia. This was the second conversation between two leaders in the month of August. Earlier on August 1, Zelenskyy and Macron talked about security cooperation and agreed to coordinate further actions on the provision of providing security assistance to Ukraine.

According to reports, the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant continues to remain precarious, and President Zelenskyy has once again called for international action to avert a catastrophe at the facility.

In his evening address on Monday, August 15, Zelenskyy warned that if the world lacks the strength and determination to protect one nuclear plant, it means that the 'world will lose.' A catastrophe at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant could threaten European Union, Turkey, Georgia, as well as other nations that may be impacted by a radiation accident, he stressed.

IAEA concerned about the situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP

Located in southern Ukraine, the ZNPP is the largest nuclear plant in Europe and has been occupied by Russia since March this year. Both the countries, Russia and Ukraine, have accused each other of shelling the region around the plant. The situation at the plant has been a source of concern for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) since Russia launched a full-fledged war in Ukraine on February 24.

IAEA urges Russia & Ukraine to allow experts' visit to plant

The IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has appealed to both warring countries to allow nuclear experts to examine the damage and evaluate security and safety at the vast nuclear complex. He also warned that the shelling around the plant highlights the possibility of a nuclear tragedy which could endanger the environment and human health in Ukraine and beyond. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is under Russian control but is currently run by Ukrainians as the conflict between the two countries continues to escalate for more than five months now.

Image: Instagram/zelenskiy_official/AP