Zelenskyy Speaks To Macron; Discusses Security Cooperation, Export Of Grains & More

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Monday, August 1. During the telephonic conversation, Zelenskyy and Macron discussed the situation in Ukraine and Kyiv's efforts in countering the Russian military offensive. The two leaders talked about security cooperation and agreed to coordinate further actions on the provision of providing security assistance to Ukraine. French President Macron welcomed the departure of the first ship of Ukrainian grain from Odesa port.

Macron also highlighted Europe's efforts to export Ukrainian grain by land and water and stressed that they will continue to work within the 'framework of solidarity corridors.' The two leaders also discussed increasing the export of Ukrainian grain in other logistical ways. Notably, the first shipment of Ukrainian grains left Odesa on Monday, 1 July, after months of the blockade. In the talks over the phone, Macron and Zelenskyy discussed the defence, humanitarian and economic needs of the war-torn nation, according to the statement released by Elysee Palace.

Zelenskyy lauded the efforts of France and Macron in the decision to grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for accession to the European Union and support his nation in investigating the crimes committed by Russia. Reaffirming support for Ukraine and its resistance against Russia, Macron asserted that France is determined to not allow the crimes to go unpunished. He expressed willingness to provide short-term macro-economic support for Ukraine and its reconstruction.

"The Ukrainian President expressed gratitude to the French side for the practical contribution to the efforts aimed to fight impunity of Russia, namely sending a group of medics and gendarmes to Ukraine to establish the facts of crimes committed by the Russian aggressor," according to the statement released by Ukrainian Presidential office.

France to provide DNA analysis laboratory to Ukraine

During the talks, Macron informed about providing a mobile DNA analysis laboratory to the war-torn nation. In the telephonic conversation, Zelenskyy emphasized, "We are waging a war against a real terrorist state. Russia's planned cynical murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka is evidence of this," according to the statement released by the Ukrainian Presidential office.

French President Macron informed Zelenskyy about his African tour and consolidation of international support for Ukraine against Russia's ongoing military aggression. Zelenskyy also invited Macron to participate in the online summit of the international Crimea Platform which is due to be held on August 23. It is pertinent to mention here that France has been providing defence and humanitarian support to Ukraine ever since Russia launched the offensive on February 24. French President Macron along with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi even travelled to Ukraine in June.

Image: AP