Zelenskyy Speaks To New Zealand PM, Discusses Consolidating 'Pacific' Countries

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday discussed the importance of consolidating the countries of the Pacific region to support the ongoing war in Ukraine. Speaking with New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, Ukraine's leader emphasised the cooperation in the defence and humanitarian sectors between the two countries. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov also met with New Zealand Defense Minister Andrew Little on the sidelines of Zelesnkyy's meeting. The two counterparts discussed additional ways to bolster the cooperation between the two nations.

“Had a phone call with New Zealand PM Chris Hipkins. Thanked for participation in training our military. We count on its continuation and further cooperation on defense and humanitarian issues. Discussed the importance of consolidating the countries of the Pacific region to support Ukraine,” Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

Zelenskyy addressed New Zealand Parliament

Last year, in December, Zelenskyy addressed the New Zealand Parliament via a video link amid the raging war on the country's eastern front. He held a discussion about Russia's invasion of his country with members of the parliament of New Zealand. He also spoke to New Zealand's House of Representatives, whose members "strongly condemned" Russia’s actions and vowed that they stand in support of Ukraine. "I am grateful to you, dear friends, for the fact that New Zealand was one of the first countries to support Ukraine in its struggle for independence and justice," Zelenskyy told the New Zealand parliament. The latter agreed on passing a motion that condemned the invasion of Ukraine.

Six children lost their lives in this attack on Uman, a total of 23 people died...

Anyone who prepares 🇷🇺 missile attacks must know that he will be an accomplice in the murder. Anyone, who guides and launches missiles, who handles planes and ships for terror. Not just those who… pic.twitter.com/zphc84ynHy — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 29, 2023

New Zealand called on Russia to cease all military operations in Ukraine and withdraw its troops. The ally country also expressed "strong support" for the people of Ukraine, and pledged solidarity with their sovereignty, and territorial integrity in the face of ongoing aggression. New Zealand joined 39 other countries in referring the situation in Ukraine to the International Criminal Court. The country passed the Russia Sanctions Act that established a framework to implement and enforce sanctions against Russian individuals and entities that its parliament held responsible for the invasion of Ukraine.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 2022, President Zelenskyy has addressed many world assemblies including Australia, Canada, and Ireland. He has used these addresses to condemn Russia's war in Ukraine and pressed for more material support to be given to Ukraine to help defend itself.