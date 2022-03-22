Zelenskyy Speaks To Pope Francis, Says 'mediating Role With Russia Would Be Appreciated'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday informed that he talked to Pope Francis about the difficult humanitarian situation and the blocking of rescue corridors by Russian troops. He said that the mediating role of people in the crisis would be appreciated.

"Talked to @Pontifex. Told His Holiness about the difficult humanitarian situation and the blocking of rescue corridors by Russian troops. The mediating role of the Holy See in ending human suffering would be appreciated. Thanked for the prayers for Ukraine and peace," Zelenskyy tweeted.

Talked to @Pontifex. Told His Holiness about the difficult humanitarian situation and the blocking of rescue corridors by Russian troops. The mediating role of the Holy See in ending human suffering would be appreciated. Thanked for the prayers for Ukraine and peace. pic.twitter.com/wj4hmrTRGd — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 22, 2022

Pope denounces Russia over 'repugnant war'

Pope Francis has repeatedly called for an end to the war in Ukraine. On Sunday, March 20, he branded the conflict in Ukraine as "inhuman and sacrilegious cruelty" which "goes against the sacredness of human life".

In some of his strongest words yet since Moscow's invasion on February 24, Francis told thousands of people in St. Peter's Square that every day brings more atrocities in what is a "senseless massacre."

"There is no justification for this,'' Francis said as he appealed to the international community to take action against the war.

Francis has abstained from calling out Russia by name as he aims to mend ties with the Russian Orthodox Church. He skipped any direct reference to Moscow in his speech.

He said that he sensed "great pain" for the large number of refugees who have escaped the country as well as those who couldn't escape.

UN refugee agency says more than 3.5 million refugees fled Ukraine.

The United Nations refugee agency said that more than 3.5 million people have fled the war-hit country since Russia’s invasion, passing another juncture in an exodus that has led to Europe’s most alarming refugee crisis since World War II.

UNHCR reported on Tuesday that 3.53 million people have left Ukraine, with more than 2.1 million seeking refuge in Poland followed by Romania with more than 540,000 and Moldova with more than 367,000.

The International Organization for Migration evaluates that nearly 6.5 million people are internally displaced within Ukraine, indicating that some if not most of them might flee abroad if the war continues.