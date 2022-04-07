Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a mega-exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, called for the allocation of heavy weapons if the world wants this war to end.

When asked if he is preparing for a long war with Russia with Western weapons he has procured, Zelenskyy said, "I think when any of the world leaders are not transferring us weapons, that may delay the end of the war because we are not willing to surrender. Without the heavy weapons, this war would be a longer process".

'We just want to defend ourselves': Zelenskyy

President Zelenskyy clarified Ukraine's goal, which is to defend itself and keep the Russians from occupying more cities. "We would be simply repelling their attacks and they might try again after repairing their equipment. After mobilising more and more people we would be repelling more and more attacks and liberating more cities," the Ukrainian president asserted.

"Our country without these heavy weapons...that would mean we would have a longer war. It is important to mention that different countries are approving the allocation of weapons. I am grateful for receiving them but you have to understand when these weapons are supplied on the territory of Ukraine, it's already in the armed forces of Ukraine but before that, it's only a process, it's not the result," Zelenskyy said.

Reiterating the need for armed support from the West, the Ukrainian president said, "If the world wants to end this war, then it needs to swiftly provide us with heavy weapons, and when we have them in our territory, then we will be powerful enough. We are not willing to capture any single city or person in the Russian Federation. We are fighting for our land. We are not seeking any continuation (of the war)".

